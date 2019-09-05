SECTIONS
NFL Superstar Drew Brees Encourages Kids To Bring Bibles to School, 'Share God's Love with Friends'

By Jack Davis
Published September 5, 2019 at 11:41am
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is urging America’s students to live out their faith by bringing Bibles to school.

Brees, one of the all-time great NFL quarterbacks, made his comments in a video supporting Bring Your Bible to School Day, an Oct. 3 event that is sponsored by the Christian organization Focus on the Family.

“Hey guys, Drew Brees here,” Brees says in the video. “One of my favorite verses in the Bible is 2 Corinthians 5:7, ‘For we live by faith, not by sight,’ so I want to encourage you to live out your faith on Bring Your Bible to School Day, and share God’s love with friends. You’re not alone.”

The website for the event said it adheres to all laws touching on the separation of church and state as long as it is voluntary and student-led and does not interfere with classes.

“As a student in a public school, you have First Amendment rights to engage in voluntary, free speech conversations in a way that does not interfere with or substantially disrupt classroom time and academic instruction,” the website said.

“That means you can voluntarily express your personal and religious beliefs to your classmates through verbal or written expressions, as long as you follow school policy and do not engage in these activities during classroom or instruction time,” it said.

Brees became the subject of a scathing debate on Twitter.

Focus on the Family president Jim Daly praised Brees for standing tall for his faith, Fox News reported.

“His influential voice helps to amplify the overarching theme of the event that respectfully sharing and expressing your faith powerfully demonstrates God’s love in a world that’s in desperate need of hope and healing.”

Brees has not commented about the video or the event.

In the past, however, Brees has never been shy about the role of faith in his life.

“I live for God, for the faith that I have in Him, and knowing the sacrifices that Jesus Christ made on the cross for me, and just feeling like it’s in God’s hands and all I have to do is just give it my best, commit the rest to Him, and everything else is taken care of. That takes a weight off my shoulders,” he has told CBN News.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
