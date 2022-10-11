A bit of post-game temper could be costly for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.

As he left the field Monday night after the Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 30-29, Adams shoved a man carrying camera equipment to the ground.

Video of the incident at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium shows the man awkwardly holding a large piece of equipment walk in front of Adams. Adams gave the man a two-handed push out of his way and continued to the locker room.

Davante Adams was visibly upset after the Raiders’ loss to the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/XW2fmx6adJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2022

Bystanders helped the man to his feet. He did not appear to be seriously injured.

Citing a source it did not name, ESPN reported Adams faces discipline from the NFL. Reporter Tom Pelissero wrote in a Twitter post that a suspension could even be handed down when the league is done “reviewing the situation.”

#Raiders WR Davante Adams is facing NFL discipline — and potentially even a suspension — for shoving a man to the ground after Monday night’s loss to the #Chiefs, per sources. The league is reviewing the situation. Adams apologized through the media and again on Twitter. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 11, 2022

TMZ described the man as a “photographer,” but did not say what organization he is affiliated with. ESPN described him only as a “credentialed person.

TMZ reported the man had filed a police report over the incident.

Adams later offered an apology.

“I want to apologize to the guy, there was some guy running off the field, and he ran, like jumped in front of me coming off the field and I bumped into him, kind of pushed him, and he ended up on the ground,” Adams said, according to ESPN.

“So I wanted to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in from of me. I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s how I initially responded. So, I want to apologize to him for that,” he said.

Adams also posted an apology on Twitter.

Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) October 11, 2022



Adams, had three catches for 124 yards including two touchdowns, but ended the game on a frustrating note.

First, Adams was ruled out of bounds when he made a sideline catch that could have given Las Vegas a first down, according to CBS.

Then came a fourth-and-one in which quarterback Derek Carr’s pass went incomplete after Adams and received Hunter Renfrow collided.

The loss left the Raiders at 1-4, having been up by 17 points at one point in the game before Kansas City roared back.

The Raiders had been in a position to tie the game after a fourth-quarter touchdown, but tried a two-point conversion that failed.

Last month, the Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts International agreed to make Adams a part of its marketing campaigns, according to Outkick, which reported he was the first NFL player to have that role for MGM Resorts.

