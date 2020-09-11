SECTIONS
News Sports
P Share Print

NFL Superstar JJ Watt Responds to Booing Fans: 'There Was No Flag Involved'

×
By Bryan Chai
Published September 11, 2020 at 10:40am
P Share Print

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was surely bothered by his team’s lackluster performance in an opening night 34-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

But after the game, Watt said he was a bit bothered by something that happened before the game even took place.

Prior to the inaugural game of the 2020-2021 NFL season, the Texans and Chiefs linked arms in the middle of the field during a “moment of silence” for the sake of equality.

The usual controversy stirred when it came to athletes and social justice demonstrations, but this one featured an added twist — Chiefs fans could be heard booing during the “moment of silence.”

TRENDING: Professor Apologizes After Promising To Closely Monitor New Student Nick Sandmann

Naturally, this led to a deluge of social media reactions that hijacked the fact that the NFL was making it’s annual return to cultural relevance:

But it wasn’t just social media pundits who heard the booing.

As mentioned above, Watt, who by all accounts appears to be a class act, took notice too.

The Texans superstar fired back at the “unfortunate” booing while talking to reporters after the game.

NFL Network reporter James Palmer posted a transcription of Watt’s remarks to Twitter:

RELATED: TV Ratings Crash for NFL's Social Justice-Tinged Opening Game

“We made a team decision and that’s the decision we made as a team and we’re all in this thing together,” Watt said in regard to the Texans staying in the locker room during the playing of the national anthem.

Will you be watching the NFL this year?

“At the end of the day we are all brothers and part of a brotherhood. We had great conversations and we’ve done a lot of great things.”

When it came to the “moment of silence,” Watt condemned the booing and defended the actions of both teams.

“The moment of unity I personally thought was good. I mean the booing during that moment was unfortunate,” Watt said.

“I don’t fully understand that. There was no flag involved. There was nothing involved other than two teams coming together to show unity.”

Watt finished the game with three total tackles.

Unfortunately for Watt and his Texans defense, the Chiefs put up 377 total yards of offense, including 166 rushing yards.

The Texans face a real threat of falling to 0-2 when they host the dynamic Baltimore Ravens and reigning regular season MVP Lamar Jackson in Week 2. The Chiefs will travel to Los Angeles to play the Chargers in Week 2.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Bryan Chai
Deputy Managing Editor, Reporting
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than two years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than two years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech







TV Ratings Crash for NFL's Social Justice-Tinged Opening Game
NFL Superstar JJ Watt Responds to Booing Fans: 'There Was No Flag Involved'
Social Media Erupts After NFL Fans Boo During Social Justice 'Moment of Silence'
NFL Opening Night Marred by Protests as One Team Boycotts Anthem
NFL Hall of Famer Whines 'It's Scary To Be a Black Man in America'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×