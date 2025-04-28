NFL Superstar Saquon Barkley Schools Critics Slamming Him for Golfing with Trump: 'Not a Hard Concept to Understand'

Saquon Barkley, the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles’ superstar running back, has had enough of the irrational hatred directed at him for simply golfing with President Donald Trump.

In a fiery Monday X post, the All-Pro running back clapped back at his detractors, writing, “lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT. Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand.”

lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT. Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my… — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) April 28, 2025

He’s absolutely right — and the backlash he’s facing proves how Trump critics need to get over their blind hatred of anything even remotely related to the first family.

Barkley spent Sunday with Trump at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, according to USA Today.

The game came ahead of the Eagles’ Monday White House visit to celebrate their Super Bowl victory.

It’s a moment most would consider an honor — the left certainly does when it’s a Democratic president — yet Barkley has been vilified for it.

The criticism Barkley is receiving is absurd. Spending time with the President of the United States shouldn’t be considered a political act. It’s a privilege, a recognition of the office’s significance, regardless of who occupies it. Barkley made this clear in his post, emphasizing respect for the presidency itself.

What’s more, Barkley isn’t endorsing Trump by sharing a golf game. He explicitly noted he golfed with former President Barack Obama, too, showing his impartiality.

Yet, the outrage persists, revealing a deeper issue: Trump Derangement Syndrome is still thriving (festering?) in parts of the world.

Take, for instance, the unhinged response from one X user: “Your meeting with Trump, a racist who called for the lynching of the exonerated Central Park Five, is not the same as meeting with Obama.”

This race-baiting attack is exactly what Barkley is talking about — baseless, inflammatory nonsense that ignores context and fairness.

Barkley’s point is simple: He respects the office, not necessarily the man. He’s not campaigning for Trump, nor does golfing together imply a vote. Critics are projecting their own biases onto a neutral act, and it’s exhausting.

And so what if Barkley did support Trump? He’s entitled to his political views without being dragged through the mud. The left’s intolerance for differing opinions is staggering, especially when they claim to champion diversity and inclusion.

The hypocrisy is glaring. When Barkley golfed with Obama in October, there was no outcry. But the moment Trump is involved, the pitchforks come out. This double standard reeks of partisan bias.

(Barkley’s X post also mentioned looking “forward to finishing my round with Trump,” which has sparked some confusion. Reports suggest the two played on Sunday, so perhaps the round was cut short — maybe due to rain or scheduling conflicts. Regardless, it’s a minor detail that doesn’t change the core issue.)

The real problem is the mob mentality targeting Barkley. Social media has amplified this toxicity, with X users like the one mentioned above weaponizing race to shame him. It’s a cheap tactic that undermines legitimate discourse.

This isn’t even about Trump’s past statements or policies — it’s about Barkley’s right to engage with a sitting president without being crucified. Trump critics need to stop seeing every interaction as a political manifesto.

The Eagles star has shown more maturity than his detractors. He ended his post with a lighthearted jab: “Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day.”

Barkley’s actions aren’t a betrayal of any community or ideology. He’s a professional athlete, not a political activist. Expecting him to shun Trump to appease the perpetually offended left is unreasonable.

There’s also the bond that Trump and Barkley share: They’re both winners, one a two-time general election winner and the other the reigning and defending Super Bowl winner. And news flash: Winners naturally gravitate toward each other.

Trump critics need to take a hard look in the mirror. Their obsession with demonizing anyone associated with him is destructive, to say the least. Barkley isn’t the problem; their inability to move past blind hatred is.

It’s time for Trump’s detractors to grow up. Not everyone who interacts with him is complicit in some imagined evil. Barkley’s golf outing doesn’t make him a villain — it makes him a golfer honoring the presidency.

Let Barkley play golf — and football — in peace.

The world doesn’t need more division over something so trivial.

