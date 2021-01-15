Disgusted at the inability of governments to get relief money in the hands of those who need it the most, NFL star Aaron Rodgers has given $500,000 to the Barstool Fund, which is designed to help small businesses crippled by COVID-19 and the lockdowns ordered in response to the pandemic.

In an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show”, Rodgers said he wanted to see his donation do some good.

“It’s just an amazing deal what they’re doing. I mean to be able to not only change people’s lives and livelihoods but to do it in such a timely fashion,” he said.

Rodgers contrasted how a private foundation and government operate.

“I mean the money is going out 24 to 72 hours and I think there was just such a need if you look around our environment today, it’s not like the government is really helping anybody out in a timely fashion,” he said.

“I mean they took forever to figure out how to give $600 checks away and then you know may or may not get to $2,000 this point,” he said, referencing last month’s debate over the size of the second round of relief checks for the American people.

Rodgers said for people in crisis, government aid is not enough.

“That’s not life-changing money. What Dave [Portnoy] and his folks are doing with the Barstool Fund is life-changing money. It’s sustainability for these people and I think that’s the thing you gravitate towards the most is just not having a reliance on the government to help you out because it’s obviously shown that’s not going to be the way they’re going to do it,” he said.

Rodgers said the rules that smother businesses are bad enough, but hypocrisy over the rules is even worse.

“I mean they put these rules in place … they’re not even following their own rules,” he added. “How many people have gotten caught? Don’t travel, don’t leave the state. Oh, here’s so-and-so on a vacation. Oh, here’s so-and-so at a salon. Don’t eat out at a restaurant unless you’re wearing a mask and separate,” he said.

“Oh, here’s a picture of the governor of California violating those rules. Oh, public schools are closed but I can send my kids to a private school in person. It’s like, I mean, for us to count on the government to help us out is becoming a joke at this point,” he said.

He said the gap between what people need and what government cannot or will not do is filled by “people helping people.”

He said the effort taking place was a “call to action for those of us who can donate.”

“The pandemic has obviously killed business,” he said, also noting the increases in suicides linked to COVID-19 and lockdowns.

He said he and others are providing help that “probably the government, at this point, is not going to give you.”

“They drop a 500-page bill and millions, and in some cases billions, of dollars going to other countries, like it’s not like they’re keeping this money back on the home front,” he said.

