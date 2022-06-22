Share
NFL Team Announces Death of 26-Year-Old Linebacker: 'A Life Lost Much Too Soon'

 By Jack Davis  June 22, 2022 at 7:12am
The Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday that outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died.

Ferguson, who was drafted in 2019, was 26, according to WJZ-TV.

Baltimore Police said officers were sent to an address in the city at about 11:25 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a questionable death.

Police said Ferguson was the person involved.

The cause of Ferguson’s death has not been announced.

The Ravens posted a tribute to Ferguson on Twitter.

“He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and an infectious personality,” the team said.

“We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon,” the Ravens posted.

Are too many young pro athletes dying?

Ferguson starred at Louisiana Tech, where he had 187 tackles during his four years. Ferguson also set an NCAA record in his college career with 45 sacks.

During his three seasons with the Ravens, Ferguson played 38 games, with 67 combined tackles and 4 1/2 sacks.

According to the Baltimore Sun, suffered a sprained ankle after participating in two days of a three-day mandatory minicamp last week.

According to Todd Karpovich, writing on Fan Nation,  “The outside linebacker looked much slimmer and quicker in the recent voluntary workouts.”

“Ferguson could be fighting for a roster spot heading into his fourth year and there is obviously a sense of urgency,” he wrote.

“Jaylon, right now, he’s doing a great job. He’s competing,” Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said.

“The techniques that we’re teaching are slightly different than he knows, so that’s a little bit of a learning curve for him, but once he gets out there full-go and rolling, then I expect him to compete,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
