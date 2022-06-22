The Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday that outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died.

Ferguson, who was drafted in 2019, was 26, according to WJZ-TV.

Baltimore Police said officers were sent to an address in the city at about 11:25 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a questionable death.

Police said Ferguson was the person involved.

The cause of Ferguson’s death has not been announced.

The Ravens posted a tribute to Ferguson on Twitter.

“He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and an infectious personality,” the team said.

“We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon,” the Ravens posted.

We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. pic.twitter.com/ylBvLEzjer — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 22, 2022

Ferguson starred at Louisiana Tech, where he had 187 tackles during his four years. Ferguson also set an NCAA record in his college career with 45 sacks.

During his three seasons with the Ravens, Ferguson played 38 games, with 67 combined tackles and 4 1/2 sacks.

According to the Baltimore Sun, suffered a sprained ankle after participating in two days of a three-day mandatory minicamp last week.

Terrible news: #Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson has died at just 26 years old. Statement from agent Safarrah Lawson: “It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of Baltimore Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson. The family asks for your prayers and privacy during this trying time.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 22, 2022

Death is something no one wants to endure. Regardless of age. But the amount of young athletes that reached their demise recently, from Dwayne Haskins to Jeff Gladney to Caleb Swanigan & now Jaylon Ferguson, is extremely heartbreaking. Thoughts & condolences to their families. — Eric Robinson (@_Eric_Robinson) June 22, 2022

Long Live Jaylon Ferguson praying for his family.❤️ pic.twitter.com/IPT6yeKoU3 — HEZTOOCHILL⭐️ (@heztoochill) June 22, 2022

According to Todd Karpovich, writing on Fan Nation, “The outside linebacker looked much slimmer and quicker in the recent voluntary workouts.”

“Ferguson could be fighting for a roster spot heading into his fourth year and there is obviously a sense of urgency,” he wrote.

“Jaylon, right now, he’s doing a great job. He’s competing,” Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said.

“The techniques that we’re teaching are slightly different than he knows, so that’s a little bit of a learning curve for him, but once he gets out there full-go and rolling, then I expect him to compete,” he said.

