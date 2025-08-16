Share
News
Sports

NFL Team Faces Backlash After Introducing Male Cheerleaders: 'More Dudes in Women's Spaces'

 By Johnathan Jones  August 16, 2025 at 11:00am
Share

The Minnesota Vikings are facing fierce criticism after prominently featuring two male cheerleaders on their social media and official team website.

Louie and Blaize are part of the 2025 and 2026 Vikings cheerleading squad. Both men appear repeatedly on the team and team-affiliated Instagram accounts, including in the official lineup photos.

The team’s cheer page also lists them alongside female members without distinction.

While NFL teams have previously had men in supporting cheer roles — usually for stunts and lifts — this move goes further.

The Vikings are promoting Louie and Blaize as central performers, which is upsetting some fans.

In one Instagram clip, the team declared, “The next generation of cheer has arrived!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minnesota Vikings (@vikings)

Louie is featured front and center in that video.

Do you think NFL cheerleading squads should be all female?

Blaize posted a separate video of himself and Louie strutting together on his own Instagram account.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blaize Shiek (@blaize_shiek)

Fans were not impressed.

“Thank god I’m a Eagles fan,” one wrote.

Related:
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Announces Cancer Diagnosis, Credits 'Experimental' Drug

Another commented, “More dudes in women’s spaces.”

One user added, “You never tire of trying to force us to pretend that this is a product people want.”

“This is why the Vikings have no super bowls,” another fan posted.

“F the Vikings…. I’m done,” one wrote.

The backlash comes at a time when consumers are voicing frustration against corporations that ignore what they want and push leftist ideology.

Fans and consumers have rewarded brands like American Eagle for using Sydney Sweeney in their advertising, which has been interpreted as a rejection of wokeness.

By contrast, Disney’s live-action “Snow White” and Bud Light’s Dylan Mulvaney campaign became cautionary tales.

The new-look Vikings cheer squad has plenty of fans online, but whether those fans watch football is debatable.

Sports fans on X had plenty to say on the matter:

In 2019, the NFL celebrated its first male cheerleaders to perform at a Super Bowl.

Judging by the reaction online, many football fans would probably say they wish the experiment had ended there.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Watch: Denzel Washington Blasts Cancel Culture Then Declares, 'I Follow God, I Don't Follow Man'
NFL Team Faces Backlash After Introducing Male Cheerleaders: 'More Dudes in Women's Spaces'
Do You Use AT&T? Some Customers Eligible for Huge Payout After the Carrier Settles Class Action Data Breach Suit
Hollywood Lib Sharon Stone: 'Wholesome, Middle American Values' Saved Me — They Aren't 'Incidental'
Watch Diners Confront 'Communist' NYC Mayoral Candidate Mamdani in Restaurant Showdown: 'Scumbag!'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation