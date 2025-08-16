NFL Team Faces Backlash After Introducing Male Cheerleaders: 'More Dudes in Women's Spaces'

The Minnesota Vikings are facing fierce criticism after prominently featuring two male cheerleaders on their social media and official team website.

Louie and Blaize are part of the 2025 and 2026 Vikings cheerleading squad. Both men appear repeatedly on the team and team-affiliated Instagram accounts, including in the official lineup photos.

The team’s cheer page also lists them alongside female members without distinction.

While NFL teams have previously had men in supporting cheer roles — usually for stunts and lifts — this move goes further.

The Vikings are promoting Louie and Blaize as central performers, which is upsetting some fans.

In one Instagram clip, the team declared, “The next generation of cheer has arrived!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnesota Vikings (@vikings)

Louie is featured front and center in that video.

Blaize posted a separate video of himself and Louie strutting together on his own Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blaize Shiek (@blaize_shiek)

Fans were not impressed.

“Thank god I’m a Eagles fan,” one wrote.

Another commented, “More dudes in women’s spaces.”

One user added, “You never tire of trying to force us to pretend that this is a product people want.”

“This is why the Vikings have no super bowls,” another fan posted.

“F the Vikings…. I’m done,” one wrote.

The backlash comes at a time when consumers are voicing frustration against corporations that ignore what they want and push leftist ideology.

Fans and consumers have rewarded brands like American Eagle for using Sydney Sweeney in their advertising, which has been interpreted as a rejection of wokeness.

By contrast, Disney’s live-action “Snow White” and Bud Light’s Dylan Mulvaney campaign became cautionary tales.

The new-look Vikings cheer squad has plenty of fans online, but whether those fans watch football is debatable.

Sports fans on X had plenty to say on the matter:

That’s the state their voters have created… enjoy it. Including the new Mayor of Minneapolis. Have fun. — Geoff Nelson (@FullNelsonVideo) August 11, 2025

Bro why do men keep trying to invade women’s spaces in sports???? — The Gambler (@Hail2DaVictas) August 11, 2025

This is an actual cheerleader for the Minnesota Vikings. 😂 “Blaize” pic.twitter.com/IYxyod9y2S — Graham Banks Cull (@1GrahamDaily) August 9, 2025

I think these things are just alienating their base. Leave football alone, let fans just enjoy football and leave them alone with social issues and politics! — TheElectraTrader (@ElectraTrader) August 11, 2025

The @Vikings were so inspired by Tim Walz's jazz hands and leg kicks that they just announced the "next generation of cheer" 😅😬😂 But for real for real. No one is trying to watch dudes with pom poms twerk… pic.twitter.com/H7VM2L7KWi — AK Kamara (@realakkamara) August 10, 2025

In 2019, the NFL celebrated its first male cheerleaders to perform at a Super Bowl.

Judging by the reaction online, many football fans would probably say they wish the experiment had ended there.

