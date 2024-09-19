NFL Team Issues Statement After Fan Was Forced to Throw 'MAGA' Hat Away to Enter Stadium

Every time the NFL wades into political waters, it’s an absolute dumpster fire. You would think owners, players, and the NFL itself would learn the best policy concerning politics is to simply shut up and focus on sports.

Unfortunately for one Arizona Cardinals fan this past Sunday, one employee from her team just couldn’t just do that since she supports former President Donald Trump.

KPNX reports Susan Rosener — a season ticket holder and fan of the historically moribund Cardinals for years — attended Sunday’s game dawning her black MAGA hat. That is, until a security guard stopped her saying, “You can’t bring that in here.”







Motioning towards Rosener’s hat, the female guard informed her it was not allowed.

Rosener was forced to throw her hat in the trash to see the game.

She explained the moments of the altercation.

“She’s like, ‘no political hats or shirts.’ And I said, ‘I haven’t heard that at all.’ And I said, ‘That doesn’t make sense to me.’ And she goes, ‘I said, Take your hat off,'” Rosener recounted.

After the fact, Rosener expressed regret for conceding, but knew how important the game was.

“In retrospect, I wish I would have stood my ground a little bit, but I wasn’t sure what the repercussions would be, and my husband would kill me if I did something with the season tickets or that jeopardizes them somehow,” she explained.

While any committed fan of 34 years would probably understand her actions in that moment, this policy is absolutely outrageous.

The security member in question worked for a third-party company but both the Cardinals and State Farm Stadium have a policy against certain items from getting past security.

As far as KPNX could deduce, the only policy Rosener could have been violating was one prohibiting clothing, “obscene or indecent in a public setting.”

The hat could have been seen as a violation of having, “any item deemed inappropriate or hazardous by stadium security.”

The policy can be found here.

Whatever policy Rosener supposedly violated, this reasoning here is incredibly stupid and obviously biased against someone supporting Trump.

The Arizona Cardinals issued the following statement on the incident:

“In an isolated incident at Sunday’s game, a stadium security member misunderstood a policy on prohibited items. Like most venues, ‘signage, posters, flags, or displays that are….political in nature’ are not permitted. However, that did not apply in this instance. Moving forward we will work to provide clarity to all stadium personnel in these situations. We have also reached out to the individual involved to communicate that their experience was not consistent with our policies and practices and to apologize for that.”

From the sound of it, the Cardinals just got caught.

We are really supposed to believe the team and stadium are stopping Harris supporters and demanding they also remove their political attire?

Hopefully Rosener shows up next Sunday with a new MAGA hat and plenty of other fans also donning them in support.

