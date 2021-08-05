The “woke” NFL’s Washington Football Team has banned lifelong fans from wearing headdresses and warpaint at home games at FedEx Field to honor the longstanding traditions of the team formerly known as the Redskins.

The once-great franchise announced Wednesday that it will not allow any Native American garb in stands this coming season.

“We are excited to welcome everyone back wearing their Burgundy & Gold,” the team said in a statement on changes for the upcoming season. “However, Native American inspired ceremonial headdresses or face paint may no longer be worn into the stadium.”

ESPN reported that the change will be in place for a Friday practice.

After nearly 90 years as the Redskins, the team dropped the moniker last summer, canceling its American Indian ties and caving to political correctness amid the George Floyd riots and corporate activism.

It adopted the sterile name “Washington Football Team” in an era of supposedly sensitive and enlightened politics.

To Indians like me, it was a slap across the face. I enjoyed being represented in the NFL by both Washington and the Kansas City Chiefs. Then again, I didn’t really care that much — beyond seeing sports history erased — as my life isn’t based on what color my skin is.

But corporate America, FedEx specifically, demanded a change, and so an entire fanbase was forced to see its team’s legacy trashed.

ESPN reported that the franchise has canceled cheerleaders as well, in favor of a “coed dance team.”

They’ve certainly gone all-in on woke-ism in Ashburn, Virginia.

But naturally, the NFL doesn’t care about protecting Indians from stereotypes. The league’s liberal arts degree-holding public relations people and panicked owners gave in and deleted almost a century of sports tradition to appease a few leftists amid a transient moment in American history.

The team formerly known as the Redskins was no more, as owners ensured they broke fan’s hearts amid a pandemic and its economic uncertainty — as if life wasn’t already challenging enough for the non-Washington elite.

The team made it so there would be no more divisional matches featuring Cowboys and Indians when the team played Dallas. They killed the fun in the NFC East, and now they want to penalize people for embracing the franchise’s rich past.

The team hurt the Native American family of the late Walter Wetzel, who thoughtfully created the Redskins’ logo in 1971. His life’s achievement was canceled to appease the Marxists.

How progressive.

Now, a team that presumably, at some point, will force people to wear masks at games is also telling those same people what they can’t wear.

Will the team also ask for vaccine passports as it fights “systemic oppression”?

Is there anything that screams “we don’t support oppression” more than a football team telling its fans to abide by a dress code while simultaneously asking them to present their papers?

Forget the bland Washington Football Team this coming year. In fact, leave behind any corporate entity that casts you aside en route to pleasing insane people who probably don’t even watch sports.

The NFL has completely embraced the ongoing Marxist revolution which has made America last again, and the team in Washington wants fans to pay them so they can be told what to wear.

The team is still looking for a permanent name, now that its owners have made sure the American Indian has no cultural representation. Perhaps the Washington Despots would be a perfect replacement.

