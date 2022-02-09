Share
Sports
News
Washington defensive back Deshazor Everett participates in the team's minicamp at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on June 10.
Washington defensive back Deshazor Everett participates in the team's minicamp at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on June 10. (Scott Taetsch / Getty Images)

NFL Veteran Arrested on Manslaughter Charges

 By The Associated Press  February 9, 2022 at 4:53am
Share

Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett turned himself in to a Virginia jail on an involuntary manslaughter charge after an investigation found he was speeding before his sports car slammed into trees and rolled over, killing his passenger.

Everett, 29, was treated for serious injuries after the Dec. 23 crash.

His passenger, Olivia S. Peters, 29, of Las Vegas, died at a hospital.

The investigation determined Everett was driving at more than twice the 45 mph speed limit on Dec. 23 when his Nissan GT-R left the roadway in Chantilly, a sheriff’s statement said after the football player turned himself in Tuesday at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

Trending:
Sexism Controversy Hits Olympics as 5 Female Ski Jumpers Are Disqualified Over Their Uniforms

Everett, a special teams captain in 2018 who was in his seventh season with Washington, was placed on injured reserve after the crash.

Peters, an occupational therapist from Montgomery County, Maryland, was his longtime girlfriend, The Washington Post reported.

Her family announced the Olivia S. Peters Pediatric Therapy Foundation after her death, saying in a statement that “her passion and sole focus in life was treating special needs and underprivileged children.”

The Post reported that Everett was released after posting $10,000 bond, according to a statement from his lawyer, Kaveh Nourishad.

Related:
Washington Football Team Gets Major Blowback After Announcing New Team Name

The attorney said “we intend on vigorously defending Mr. Everett against these allegations.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




NFL Veteran Arrested on Manslaughter Charges
US Finally Claims Its First Gold Medal of 2022 Olympics in Poetic Fashion
NFL Star Arrested After Playing in the Pro Bowl
Former Trump Antagonist Michael Avenatti Convicted on Multiple Charges
Washington Football Team Gets Major Blowback After Announcing New Team Name
See more...

Conversation