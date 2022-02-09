NFL Veteran Arrested on Manslaughter Charges

Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett turned himself in to a Virginia jail on an involuntary manslaughter charge after an investigation found he was speeding before his sports car slammed into trees and rolled over, killing his passenger.

Everett, 29, was treated for serious injuries after the Dec. 23 crash.

His passenger, Olivia S. Peters, 29, of Las Vegas, died at a hospital.

The investigation determined Everett was driving at more than twice the 45 mph speed limit on Dec. 23 when his Nissan GT-R left the roadway in Chantilly, a sheriff’s statement said after the football player turned himself in Tuesday at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

Washington Commanders Deshazor Everett has been arrested. He was charged with Involuntary Manslaughter following the 12/23 crash that killed 29-year-old Olivia Peters. Everett was traveling twice the speed limit. pic.twitter.com/gy33k6kSyX — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 8, 2022

Everett, a special teams captain in 2018 who was in his seventh season with Washington, was placed on injured reserve after the crash.

Peters, an occupational therapist from Montgomery County, Maryland, was his longtime girlfriend, The Washington Post reported.

Olivia Peters of Rockville died from injuries she sustained in a crash on Dec. 23. Deshazor Everett was driving the vehicle that crashed and police say speed was a factor. https://t.co/ZtK6gFB0g4 — WUSA9 (@wusa9) February 9, 2022

Her family announced the Olivia S. Peters Pediatric Therapy Foundation after her death, saying in a statement that “her passion and sole focus in life was treating special needs and underprivileged children.”

The Post reported that Everett was released after posting $10,000 bond, according to a statement from his lawyer, Kaveh Nourishad.

Statement from Deshazor Everett’s attorney: pic.twitter.com/iKwMwn95hz — John Keim (@john_keim) February 8, 2022

The attorney said “we intend on vigorously defending Mr. Everett against these allegations.”

