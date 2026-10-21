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Jordan Elliott of the Tennessee Titans looks from the sidelines against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half at Levi's Stadium on Aug. 13, 2026, in Santa Clara, California.
Jordan Elliott of the Tennessee Titans looks from the sidelines against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half at Levi's Stadium on Aug. 13, 2026, in Santa Clara, California. (Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images)

NFL Veteran Cut After Running to His Vehicle to Grab a Gun During Practice Dispute: Report

 By Jack Davis  October 21, 2026 at 7:17am
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An NFL defensive lineman who reportedly sought to get his gun after an on-field dispute at practice has been cut by the Tennessee Titans.

“On Thursday, October 15th, there was an incident at our team facility involving Jordan Elliott. Following our review of the incident, we have made the decision to release Elliott from our roster. We will have no further comment on the matter,” the team wrote in a Tuesday statement, according to A to Z Sports.

In a social media post, Aaron Wilson, who covers sports for KPRC-TV, added the details as he knew them.

Elliott, a defensive tackle, and offensive tackle JC Latham got into it on the field, leading to Elliott being sent off the field to cool off, the post said.

Elliott “took off his pads on the sideline and stormed out of the Titans’ training facility,” Wilson wrote.

“Elliott went to his car in the players’ parking area to retrieve his gun, presumably to confront Latham with the entire sequence captured by security cameras, per sources,” Wilson wrote.

Titans defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers eventually calmed down Elliott, the post said.

“This was so crazy,” an NFL source said.

“Jordan has been having a lot of problems away from the building and obviously he brought it to work with him. There was no reason for him to go off like that,” the source added.

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“Everyone thought that was wild. To overreact like that is absolutely crazy. We’re just glad that no one got hurt and it’s over,” the source continued.

Titans coach Robert Saleh had said Elliott was dealing with “personal stuff,” Wilson wrote.

Elliott, 28, came to Tennessee after two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, according to A to Z Sports.

In March, as a free agent, he signed an $8 million deal for two seasons with the team.

He spent four years with the Cleveland Browns after being selected in the 2020 draft.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
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