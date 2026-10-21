NFL Veteran Cut After Running to His Vehicle to Grab a Gun During Practice Dispute: Report

An NFL defensive lineman who reportedly sought to get his gun after an on-field dispute at practice has been cut by the Tennessee Titans.

“On Thursday, October 15th, there was an incident at our team facility involving Jordan Elliott. Following our review of the incident, we have made the decision to release Elliott from our roster. We will have no further comment on the matter,” the team wrote in a Tuesday statement, according to A to Z Sports.

In a social media post, Aaron Wilson, who covers sports for KPRC-TV, added the details as he knew them.

Elliott, a defensive tackle, and offensive tackle JC Latham got into it on the field, leading to Elliott being sent off the field to cool off, the post said.

Sources: Firearm involved in Jordan Elliott’s release from Titans following frustration with teammate that carried over after practice https://t.co/cug2PdOSZc — Easton Freeze (@eastonfreeze) October 21, 2026

Elliott “took off his pads on the sideline and stormed out of the Titans’ training facility,” Wilson wrote.

“Elliott went to his car in the players’ parking area to retrieve his gun, presumably to confront Latham with the entire sequence captured by security cameras, per sources,” Wilson wrote.

Titans defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers eventually calmed down Elliott, the post said.

https://t.co/LmkXJol2ss — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 21, 2026

“This was so crazy,” an NFL source said.

“Jordan has been having a lot of problems away from the building and obviously he brought it to work with him. There was no reason for him to go off like that,” the source added.

What should be the NFL's stance on guns in practice facilities? Strict ban on firearms Allow with restrictions Let teams decide Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Strict ban on firearms 53% (8 votes) Allow with restrictions 27% (4 votes) Let teams decide 20% (3 votes)

“Everyone thought that was wild. To overreact like that is absolutely crazy. We’re just glad that no one got hurt and it’s over,” the source continued.

You never truly know what’s going on behind a man’s eyes. ​Jordan Elliott sat in the Tennessee Titans locker room smiling, humble, and thanking God for 100 games in the league. ​Days later, one practice argument sends him to his car for a firearm. Millions in guaranteed money and a career gone in one breath. ​A lifetime of work destroyed by ten seconds of ego. — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) October 21, 2026

Titans coach Robert Saleh had said Elliott was dealing with “personal stuff,” Wilson wrote.

Elliott, 28, came to Tennessee after two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, according to A to Z Sports.

In March, as a free agent, he signed an $8 million deal for two seasons with the team.

He spent four years with the Cleveland Browns after being selected in the 2020 draft.

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