NFL Wide Receiver's 6-Month-Old Son Dies Two Days After Christmas

When fans see NFL players out on the field, there is often an illusion that the athletes are somehow immune to the tragedies and trials of everyday life.

But that illusion was shattered again last week when Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones announced that his 6-month-old son, Marlo, had suddenly passed away on Friday.

On Saturday, Jones posted about his son’s death on Instagram.

“Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family’s heart, Marlo. It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son ‘Marlito’ has unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us,” he wrote.

The Jones family has not revealed the cause of Marlo’s death.

“Marlo, the joy that you brought to us everyday, with that smile, and that energy was like heaven on earth. You will always be in our hearts. We will always remember you. We did not get the chance to hear your first words (It would’ve been in Spanish too) We didn’t get to see you run with your brothers and sister, you ran with them with your eyes everyday,” he wrote.

Marlo was the fifth child of Jones and his wife Jazmyn. The couple also shares three older sons, Marvin III, Mareon and Murrell, and a 3-year-old daughter, Mya, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Jones wrote that while his son is gone, he will never be forgotten.

“We know that everything that We do from here on out will be with you. Every step we take, you will be with us. Whenever we have a bad day, We will think of your smile. We miss you already buddy and will forever love you. Rest peacefully our sweet baby boy. You have gained your wings,” he wrote.

Jones is currently on injured reserve after suffering a Week 14 ankle injury.

Although Jones was not playing, Ford Field remembered his family on Sunday.

Moment of silence here at Ford Field. pic.twitter.com/3Dbyc8SqR1 — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) December 29, 2019

The Lions also issued a statement.

“Earlier today, we were informed by Marvin and Jazmyn Jones about the sudden passing of their youngest son, Marlo,” the statement from the team reads. “The Detroit Lions fully support Marvin and Jazmyn during this extremely difficult time. Marvin and Jazmyn embody the true meaning of family, and the example they set has made them an inspiration to so many in our community.

“We thank everyone for the outpouring of support. On behalf of the Jones family, we ask that everyone respect the privacy of the matter at this time.”

