NFL's Green Bay Packers Under Fire After Planned Parenthood Grant Revealed

Pro-life activists in Wisconsin are angry that the Green Bay Packers Foundation is donating money to a Milwaukee program operated by Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.

Planned Parenthood is the largest abortion provider in the United States.

“Pro-Life Wisconsin is absolutely outraged and we want an explanation,” Dan Miller, state director of the group, said, according to WLUK-TV. “Any money given to Planned Parenthood is too much.”

Miller said Pro-Life Wisconsin opposes giving money to Planned Parenthood “ever, at any time.”

He said the NFL team has “stood for wonderful things, but this is not something that’s wonderful,” according to the Green Bay Press Gazette.

“Planned Parenthood is an abortion provider. We’re outraged. We’d like an explanation,” Miller said. “Whatever dollar amount they gave to Planned Parenthood, why would you possibly alienate half of your fan base?”

The Packers would not disclose the amount of the grant but said it supports a wellness program for Hispanic families in southeastern Wisconsin.

“The Foundation’s support is for specific initiatives that are available to all,” the team said in a statement. “This year’s focus included health and wellness, and included a grant for the Cuidándonos Creceremos más Sanos (CCmáS) Program, which means ‘growing healthier together.’ It is a Planned Parenthood of Milwaukee initiative dedicated to reaching Latino families in southeastern Wisconsin, an underserved population, with language- and culturally-specific health education they would not normally receive.

“The Foundation doesn’t disclose the specific amount of grants, but this type of grant from the Foundation ranges between $3,000 and $7,000.”

Planned Parenthood said CCmáS as an important health program.

“This is an innovative Spanish-language education program that empowers people to take charge of their health,” Tanya Atkinson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, said in a statement. “The Medical College of Wisconsin is predicting cancer rates among Hispanic women will double in the next 10 years. Programs like CCmáS serve as a critical connector between patients and the health care they need.”

Pro-life activists questioned that characterization.

“The program that Planned Parenthood has is called Cuidándonos Creceremos más Sanos, which means we are all growing healthier together. There is nothing healthier about abortions,” he said. “Ask any baby that’s been aborted.”

In a statement to LifeNews.com, Pro-Life Wisconsin said, “If the foundation truly wanted to promote families and ensure the safety of children, they would not be financially investing in an organization that violently destroys children’s lives each and every day. Any perceived benefit Planned Parenthood provides to society is wiped out every time they kill a baby, which in their case is 4,639 times a year in Wisconsin alone. In just one day, they wipe out the approximate equivalent of an entire football team.”

The group has urged pro-life activists to make their outrage known.

“PLW asks that pro-lifers across Wisconsin call out the Green Bay Packers Foundation for their egregious support of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin Inc., Milwaukee,” it said.

BREAKING: The Green Bay Packers Foundation has donated to Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion chain. Planned Parenthood kills: 912 children per day. 38 children per hour. 1 child every 95 seconds. Absolutely horrific, @Packers.https://t.co/IRiXxrd3JK — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) December 20, 2019

“I think it’s a bad move anytime you support a org that participates in black genocide across America, particularly the NFL. To go out and support a org that actually kills babies at the rate they do… I think the Green Bay Packers made a bad mistake”https://t.co/0zCV7oAMSq — Mattea Merta 🇨🇦 (@MatteaMerta) December 22, 2019

No @packers There is NO defense for you donating to Planned Parenthood, which kills babies in abortions. There is NOTHING good Planned Parenthood could do to justify or offset killing 330,000 babies in abortions every single year.#prolife #Packershttps://t.co/XxWWLfYZCz — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) December 20, 2019

The team said that no broad support of Planned Parenthood was implied by the grant.

“The Packers and the foundation certainly understand there are individuals who disagree with some aspect of one or more of the 2,800 organizations that have been supported since 1986,” Aaron Popkey, Packers director of public affairs, said. “The organization respects those views. Grant applications are considered specific to their initiatives and do not necessarily imply endorsement of other actions by the organizations.”

