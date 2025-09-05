Share
NFL's Humiliating Version of 'Black National Anthem' Goes Viral as Viewers Laugh at Crowd's Reaction

 By C. Douglas Golden  September 5, 2025 at 4:02am
It’s the opening of another NFL season, so it’s usually time to get yourself reacquainted, however briefly, with the so-called “black national anthem.”

If only the mics would have cooperated.

For those of you who have been paying attention since 2020 — and really, it seems limited to Democratic politicians and virtue-signalers of the most ludicrous stripe — the National Football League has been playing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before both the season opener and the Super Bowl, as well as other games at a team’s discretion.

The traditional hymn is unofficially considered the “black national anthem” by the left, and the summer of Floyd was an occasion for the NFL to push it as a way to balm the wounds of America. That and other ridiculous gestures (I see “End Racism” and “It Takes All Of Us” are still in the back of the end zones to remind us all that, yes, we are all needed to end racism) are vestigial glimpses back to that febrile year, for the odd soul who wishes to relive it.

The crowd at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia — where the hometown Eagles were playing their NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys — didn’t seem to care much, either. Neither did the sound system.

As singer Laurin Talese began to belt the song out, the audio didn’t cooperate. But that’s OK, since the Philadelphia fans didn’t seem to care much either way.


When you can inspire indifference in a fan base that once threw snowballs at Santa Claus, that’s saying something.

There were some boos to be heard, however, which led to some people complaining:

As well as counter-reactions like this gem:

Some were upset that the audio was messed up:

Others, meanwhile, thought the whole display was as much of a farce as the anthem itself:

It’s worth noting that the reaction to this gets more tepid every year. Here’s last year’s season opener, where “Lift Every Voice and Sing” got the kind of polite applause a last-place finisher gets at the Cub Scout pinewood derby:

Should the “black national anthem” be played at American sporting events?

And here’s the Super Bowl earlier in 2024, where singer Andra Day got a bigger reaction, but not big enough of one for Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee — leading to a Twitter-fight between him and a bunch of people:

Whatever the case, that reaction was practically enrapture when compared with this year’s season opener. It’s not just the fact that Philadelphia couldn’t sort out its audio issues, either.

The fact is, when it comes to the “black national anthem” — as the progression has gone with so many things that are woke — we’ve all gone from cowed reverence to divisiveness to contemptuous indifference. In the interim, we all seem to have figured out that we have one national anthem for all Americans — one nation, under God, indivisible, as it ought to be.

C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
