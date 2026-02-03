NFL's Roger Goodell Gripes About Lack of Black Head Coaches Ahead of Woke Super Bowl Halftime Circus

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was very upset on Monday with the league’s latest head coaching hiring cycle.

According to ESPN, 10 head coaching vacancies were filled this offseason, and only one went to a minority candidate.

None went to a black coach.

That outcome clearly bothered Goodell, who used his Super Bowl week news conference to signal that the league would now reevaluate “everything” connected to the Rooney Rule. The rule, among other things, requires teams to interview at least two minority candidates for head coaching positions.

“We still have more work to do,” Goodell said at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, during his annual Super Bowl week news conference, ESPN reported.

Goodel added that the NFL must continue to “make progress” and “meet the challenges of today and tomorrow rather than yesterday.”

“We still have more work to do.” —Roger Goodell on the NFL hiring zero Black head coaches this cycle. pic.twitter.com/MxDFvuoeQv — ESPN (@espn) February 3, 2026

The commissioner insisted that every team was Rooney Rule-compliant, according to ESPN, and that most teams actually exceeded the interview minimums.

In other words, the paperwork was in order, but the league did not get its preferred DEI outcome.

Heading into the 2026 season, the NFL will have three black head coaches across 32 teams, which is pretty proportional to the country’s demographics. (Black men make up about 6 percent of the United States population.)

Goodell’s response to that reality was to fume about more diversity.

What he did not do was acknowledge that the NFL is a meritocracy, whether the league office likes that or not.

Owners hire coaches to win games, not to check off diversity boxes. If a coach wows an owner, that coach gets hired. If the coach wins, he keeps the job.

It really is that simple.

Meanwhile, as Goodell gripes about diversity metrics, his league is preparing to alienate millions of fans on the sport’s biggest stage.

Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show — featuring the Puerto Rican rapper known as “Bad Bunny” — will once again be a progressive cultural spectacle rather than entertainment.

It will feature performers who openly align with leftist activism and who deride traditional American values.

Considering the star’s performance at the Grammys on Sunday, the show will almost certainly be anti-police, anti-border enforcement, and hostile to the country that made the NFL an empire.

Many fans never returned after the national anthem protests of half a decade ago. It turns out, being lectured by millionaires isn’t popular with many Americans.

Goodell’s comments aren’t going to bring many back during a week when Bad Bunny is likely to be demanding unchecked immigration while wearing a dress.

The NFL can continue to reevaluate everything about its DEI hiring, but many former viewers have already reevaluated their relationship with the league.

We decided years ago that the NFL no longer shares our values, stopped watching, and will not be tuning in on Sunday to watch ourselves be mocked.

