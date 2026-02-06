The NFL's Woke Spanish-Language Halftime Show Will Be a Middle Finger That Is Intended to Make You Feel Conquered

The NFL’s Super Bowl halftime show is this Sunday night, and in my opinion, it is going to be a middle finger to most of the league’s regular-season viewers.

It is going to be the cultural response from the left to the first year of President Donald Trump’s second term, and the message is not going to be subtle.

The circus act is going to be used to insult Americans who still believe in the culture that built this country.

That is my opinion, and I am comfortable owning it if I am wrong.

Over the last year, Trump’s return to office has forced changes that the left never expected to see again.

The border has been closed, and the days of looking the other way on illegal immigration are over. Boys are boys again and girls are girls again.

The importing of drugs, rampant fraud, and judicial abuse are also being confronted instead of being swept under the rug. Americans are watching it improve their lives in real time.

Left-wing funding pipelines have been cut off, both domestically and internationally, including through the closure of USAID.

DEI and other explicitly racialized policies have been scrapped, and Democrats have been forced to defend ideas that sound as insane as they are when said out loud.

Politically, the left is in a tailspin.

They have no real power right now, at least not until the midterms, when they hope to claw back control of the House and probably will.

So when elections fail them, they do what they always do: They retreat to the culture they have controlled for so long.

For decades, left-wing activists have acted like termites, quietly burrowing into the foundations of American institutions and chewing them apart.

They did not storm the front door of these institutions; they ate them apart from the inside.

Many of them have been exposed and removed, but anyone who has dealt with termites knows they never disappear willingly.

Last week’s anti-ICE Grammy Awards were a preview of what is coming next.

Sunday night is the real show.

The Super Bowl is the most-watched event in America, and the left understands exactly how powerful the platform is.

Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican rapper, is reportedly set to perform an entirely Spanish-language halftime show while wearing a dress.

Bad Bunny is expected to perform the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday entirely in Spanish — which has inspired fans to quickly learn the language. Here’s what to expect: https://t.co/UexONjZYNr pic.twitter.com/MTyIKv86qH — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 6, 2026

Puerto Ricans are Americans, and no one is claiming otherwise. It’s not like ICE is going to deport him from the stage.

It’s the intentional language barrier that we need to focus on — that and the imagery and the messaging, which are going to be deliberate and intended to signal dominance over us.

The message will be simple: We still control the culture, and you are going to sit there and take our perversions.

The NFL handed these activists the biggest stage imaginable, and they will use it to make people feel alienated in their own country. They weren’t even interested in explaining themselves.

Look at commissioner Roger Goodell this week, trying to dodge questions about the obvious:

🚨 NEW: Roger Goodell Says Bad Bunny & Green Day Won’t Get Political During the Super Bowl “This platform is used to unite people and to be able to bring people together with their creativity … I think Bad Bunny understands that and I think he'll have a great performance.” pic.twitter.com/pK7Fj6vYIV — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 3, 2026

They want us to feel like foreigners in our own homes. They want you to feel conquered.

You cannot feel what they want you to feel if you refuse to watch.

I love football, and that is an understatement. I watch college games in the fall from 11 a.m. to midnight.

I am not watching this game.

I actually have not watched more than 45 minutes of NFL football all season, and I am not about to start now, not with what Sunday night is going to look like.

The left did not disappear after the election, and they certainly did not surrender.

They are still active in the streets of our cities and attacking ICE agents, they are still embedded in institutions and major corporations, and still pushing culture revolutions when elections fail them.

This halftime show will be a threatened system striking back with what little remaining power it has.

It will seek to inflict a maximum psychological effect on viewers.

But if someone flips you off and you never see it, can you really be offended? On Sunday night, I will most likely be watching World War II documentaries and eating pizza.

Anything but the middle finger coming my way. I will not be watching what the left wants me to see.

It will be another Sunday night around my house, one with no professional football.

Are you going to let the people who morally bankrupted our country make you feel like an outsider in yours?

You might be tempted to watch the game or to see the commercials. Resist the urge.

In a country that loves to complain about ads, who cares about the commercials anyway?

Most of them are already out on YouTube.

As for the sport itself, the league has made it clear that football is secondary this year.

Bad Bunny is the Super Bowl, and he and every other left-wing activist who will walk out on that stage are there to win against you.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.