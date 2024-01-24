Share
News

After NH Loss, Nikki Haley Announces Campaign Update

 By George C. Upper III  January 24, 2024 at 7:30am
Share

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley came in well behind former President Donald Trump in the New Hampshire primary Tuesday, but had an announcement for the political pundits who had predicted that she’d drop out of the race for the nomination after the loss.

“I want to congratulate Donald Trump on his victory tonight,” she said shortly after the major news outlets began declaring Trump the winner. “He earned it, and I want to acknowledge that.

“Now, you’ve all heard that chatter among the political class,” she continued, although a significant percentage of politically aware voters would likely consider Haley herself to be a card-carrying member of the political class. “They’re falling all over themselves, saying this race is over. Well, I have news for all of them.

“New Hampshire is first in the nation. It is not the last in the nation,” she said, referring to the state’s early primary voting. Iowa assigned its delegates to the Republican National Convention last week, but did so with a caucus system run by the parties as opposed to by state and local governments.

“This race is far from over,” she said, essentially announcing that she had no immediate plans to leave the race for the Republican presidential nomination. “There are dozens of states left to go.”

Trending:
'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison Blames Border Crisis for Son's Death: 'We Must Do Better'

Trump the Tuesday primary with about 54.5 percent of the vote, compared to Haley’s 43.2 percent. About 2.2 percent went to other candidates, including several former candidates who dropped out of the race earlier, such as former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

About 70 percent of Trump’s voters, however, were registered Republicans, and only 27 percent were undeclared, according to CNN exit polls. (The other 3 percent registered on Tuesday, apparently making their party affiliation unavailable.)

Do you support Trump over Nikki Haley?

Haley’s voters were the mirror image of Trump’s according to those same polls, with 70 of her support coming from undeclared voters and only 27 percent from registered Republicans.

As NPR summed it up, “Haley won 6 in 10 independents Tuesday, but lost three-quarters of Republicans.” NPR was presumably using numbers other than CNN exit polls, which probably accounts for the difference between “70 percent” and “6 in 10,” but the point remains the same.

“It’s hard to see another state favorable enough to Haley to give her the opportunity to dislodge Trump as the likely nominee,” NPR suggested.

Related:
Leftist Nikki Haley Voter Admits He Just Wanted to 'Diminish Trump's Influence,' Won't Vote for Her in General Election

That’s despite the fact that the next primary is Haley’s home state of South Carolina about a month from now, on Feb. 24. (South Carolinians, take note: The deadline for Republicans to register to vote in that primary is Thursday.)

Any hope Haley may be placing in Palmeto State voters would appear to be misplaced, as the RealClearPolitics average of polls in the state shows Trump beating out his former ambassador to the United Nations by more than 2-to-1, 52 points to 21.8 points.

Presumably, losing to Trump in her home state by such a crushing margin should convince Haley to drop out of the race, unless she’s waiting for fate to toss her a hail Mary in the form of a Supreme Court decision barring Trump from the ballot in some states or something similar.

But this is America in 2024; just about anything could happen between now and Nov. 5.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. 

 

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. 

 

And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. 

 

The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.

 

We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.

 

But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. 

 

The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? 

 

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. 

 

We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now.

 

Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




MSNBC Melts Down After Trump Makes History in New Hampshire, Breaks Multiple Records
After NH Loss, Nikki Haley Announces Campaign Update
Innocence Project Takes Scott Peterson Case After 'New Evidence' Emerges
Teacher Brutalized by 270-lb Student Rejects Activists' Pleas for Leniency, Wants Him to Face Maximum Sentence
European Lawmaker Disowns Biden, Turns Irish Heritage Against Him
See more...

Conversation