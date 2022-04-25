NHL Player Can't Contain His Laughter After Biden Calls NHL Commissioner 'Gary Batman'

Many Americans feel President Joe Biden is mentally declining before our very eyes. His most recent public appearance did nothing to prove them wrong.

Biden hosted the most recent Stanley Cup Champions, the Tampa Bay Lighting, at the White House on Monday. The visit celebrated back-to-back Stanley Cup victories for the Lightning for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Yet the celebration quickly turned sad as Biden suffered another one of his infamous gaffes.

The president was trying to thank NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman for attending the gathering at the White House. Instead, Biden referred to him as “Gary Batman.”

A player standing behind him was unable to control his laughter following Biden’s blatant mistake.

Joe Biden calls NHL Commisioner Gary Bettman “Gary Batman” and one of the players on the Lightning standing behind him starts cracking up.

pic.twitter.com/KHUZrs8Mux — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 25, 2022

For the record, that player was not some no name backup, either. It happened to be defenseman Victor Hedman, who is one of the most talented players on the team.

Hedman won the Conn Smythe trophy as the Most Valuable Player during the playoffs after Tampa Bay’s 2020 Stanley Cup victory, and he was awarded the Norris Trophy in 2018 as the league’s best defenseman.

Some Twitter users pointed out the humor in the fact that one of the most elite athletes in the world could hardly contain his laughter about Biden’s incompetence.

Victor Hedman just couldn’t hold it in 😂😂 https://t.co/F3ZQZupwZz — Harry Reinagel (@HarryReinagel24) April 25, 2022

While this particular gaffe was inherently funny, the larger implications are sad and concerning for both Biden and the country.

It seems clear Biden’s health is declining based on his recent public appearances. Just over a week ago, he had to be led around by the Easter Bunny during the White House’s Easter Egg Roll.

EASTER BUNNY to Joe: This way… pic.twitter.com/joU3SmdORZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 18, 2022

At the same event, first lady Jill Biden was caught on a hot microphone reminding Biden he should be waving.

Joe: “Thank you and Happy Easter.” Jill: “Wave… wave.” pic.twitter.com/2CvekTtWGg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 18, 2022

From a mere human standpoint, it seems cruel for Biden’s family to put him in this position. If he is honestly incapable of remembering to wave or call people by their actual name, his family should consider encouraging him to step down.

At the same time, his apparent mental decline presents an even larger problem for the country as a whole. If a hockey player who Biden is celebrating can’t help but laugh at him, what must the rest of the world be thinking?

