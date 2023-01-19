Parler Share
Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov skates with the puck against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Wells Fargo Center on April 5.
Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov skates with the puck against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Wells Fargo Center on April 5. (Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images)

NHL Player's Jersey Completely Sells Out After He Refuses to Abandon Christian Faith

 By Warner Todd Huston  January 19, 2023 at 2:46pm
Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov’s orange No. 9 jersey was completely sold out at NHLShop.com on Thursday after he decided against participating in the team’s LGBT “Pride Night” event because of his Christian faith.

On Tuesday, Provorov shocked the ultra-woke NHL when he decided to skip the Flyers’ warm-up period because he did not want to wear the team’s LGBT “pride” jersey or use the rainbow hockey stick that players were given to virtue signal to the gay lobby.

He said his Russian Orthodox faith prevents him from supporting the LGBT agenda and that is why he chose not to participate.

“I respect everybody,” Provorov told reporters. “I respect everybody’s choices. My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion.”

Provorov was roundly criticized by leftists, of course, including ESPN NHL senior reporter Greg Wshynski — who thought he had the perfect “gotcha” on the player — and Canadian TV personality Sid Seixeiro — who loudly attacked the player, the NHL and Christians over the incident.

Leftist Twitter, of course, went wild attacking the young defenseman because he refused to abandon his religious principles to flog their LGBT agenda and he has come to realize that it isn’t easy to stay true to the Word of God and has found the truth to the Bible verses, “Here on earth you will have many trials and sorrows. But take heart, because I have overcome the world,” (John 16:33), and “Yet if anyone suffers as a Christian, let him not be ashamed, but let him glorify God in that name,” (1 Peter 4:16).

Do you support Ivan Provorov?

Still, he is also finding wide support from millions of Americans who are proud of him for sticking by his religious ideals.

Jersey sales is just one measure of that support. After the 27-year-old defenseman became a free speech hero overnight, fans apparently flocked to the NHL Shop to buy one of his jerseys.

But it looks like not everyone will get the jersey they wanted.

As of Thursday afternoon, Provorov’s Fanatics-branded orange “Breakaway” jersey for men — which goes for $174.99 — was sold out in every size, from extra small to 5XL. (Women’s jerseys were still available.)

Many fans on Twitter were happy to see the positive response to his stance.

Ivan Provorov has discovered that standing up for what he believes will make him a target of the woke mob — but many others will stand with him.

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
