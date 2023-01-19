NHL Player's Jersey Completely Sells Out After He Refuses to Abandon Christian Faith

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov’s orange No. 9 jersey was completely sold out at NHLShop.com on Thursday after he decided against participating in the team’s LGBT “Pride Night” event because of his Christian faith.

On Tuesday, Provorov shocked the ultra-woke NHL when he decided to skip the Flyers’ warm-up period because he did not want to wear the team’s LGBT “pride” jersey or use the rainbow hockey stick that players were given to virtue signal to the gay lobby.

He said his Russian Orthodox faith prevents him from supporting the LGBT agenda and that is why he chose not to participate.

“I respect everybody,” Provorov told reporters. “I respect everybody’s choices. My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion.”

#Flyers Ivan Provorov on his Pride Night pregame boycott :

“My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion.” pic.twitter.com/YSFKvkyEJC — Dan Gelston (@APgelston) January 18, 2023

Provorov was roundly criticized by leftists, of course, including ESPN NHL senior reporter Greg Wshynski — who thought he had the perfect “gotcha” on the player — and Canadian TV personality Sid Seixeiro — who loudly attacked the player, the NHL and Christians over the incident.

Leftist Twitter, of course, went wild attacking the young defenseman because he refused to abandon his religious principles to flog their LGBT agenda and he has come to realize that it isn’t easy to stay true to the Word of God and has found the truth to the Bible verses, “Here on earth you will have many trials and sorrows. But take heart, because I have overcome the world,” (John 16:33), and “Yet if anyone suffers as a Christian, let him not be ashamed, but let him glorify God in that name,” (1 Peter 4:16).

Do you support Ivan Provorov? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Still, he is also finding wide support from millions of Americans who are proud of him for sticking by his religious ideals.

Jersey sales is just one measure of that support. After the 27-year-old defenseman became a free speech hero overnight, fans apparently flocked to the NHL Shop to buy one of his jerseys.

But it looks like not everyone will get the jersey they wanted.

As of Thursday afternoon, Provorov’s Fanatics-branded orange “Breakaway” jersey for men — which goes for $174.99 — was sold out in every size, from extra small to 5XL. (Women’s jerseys were still available.)

Many fans on Twitter were happy to see the positive response to his stance.

That’s cool to see. Takes courage to stand up to wokeness. Would expect nothing less from a Russian hockey player — Eric ⚡ (@ericschaff) January 19, 2023

I’ve had one even before this all took place and I’m wearing it out tonight pic.twitter.com/LwzqvEEgdZ — Jonathan Hunter (@Jonathan9Hunter) January 19, 2023

My wife and I don’t watch hockey much but she asked me if we should buy his jersey!!!! — Lance&Theresa (@teamturn5) January 19, 2023

When the narrative tries to cancel someone, it always back fires. https://t.co/2cMknZrCdO — Bobby Mroz (@Bobby_Mroz) January 19, 2023

I’m going to call this chapter “The Pendulum Swing.” It’s amazing so far. — Joseph Pearl (@JosephPearl16) January 19, 2023

The mainstream sports journos right now: pic.twitter.com/WT0RDk7fCb — YAF (@yaf) January 19, 2023

Ivan Provorov has discovered that standing up for what he believes will make him a target of the woke mob — but many others will stand with him.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.