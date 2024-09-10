The widow of former NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, who was killed along with his brother, Matthew, last month in a crash that resulted in DUI charges for the driver that hit them, revealed Monday at his memorial service that she is pregnant.

“John and I had the best six months as a family of four. These will forever be the best six months of my life,” Meredith Gaudreau said, according to ABC.

“There’s specifically one week that I will cherish forever – it will be my favorite week of my life out of those six months. We’re actually a family of five. I’m in my ninth week of pregnancy with our third baby,” the widow of the Columbus Blue Jackets star said.

“John was beaming and so excited,” she said. “His reaction was just immediately kissing me and hugging me.”

“Noa, our oldest, hasn’t even turned two yet. In less than three years of marriage, we’ve created a family of five,” Meredith Gaudreau said.

“It doesn’t even sound possible, but I look at it as the ultimate blessing. How lucky am I to be the mother of John’s three babies? Our last one being a blessing and so special despite these difficult circumstances,” she continued.

Matthew Gaudreau’s wife, Madeline Gaudreau, is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

“This last week has felt like I’ve been trapped in a nightmare I can’t wake up from,” she said at the service. “I feel numb, angry, sad, blessed all at once. Some days the thought of this new reality is debilitating. But mostly, I just miss Matt.”

“The 14 years we spent together will never be enough, but I will cherish those and carry them close to me, especially on the extremely hard days,” she said.

“He was born to be a dad,” she said of her late husband. “The moment we found out about our son Tripp, it consumed his every day. He was downloading apps, ordering books, finding the best diaper brand, making sure I had the best vitamins and asking for tips from John. I will never forget the tears he had in his eyes when he first heard Tripp’s heartbeat.”

“I know Matt will surround his son for the rest of his life,” she said through tears

Madeline Gaudreau asked that no one drink and drive.

“Please do not put another family through this torture,” she said.

Sean M. Higgins has been arrested in connection with the Aug. 29 incident in which the brothers will killed while riding bicycles in New Jersey. He was charged with two counts of death by auto, along with reckless driving, possession of an open container and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle, according to Fox News.

“This is a tragedy involving a great deal of emotion and impacting many individuals,” Higgins’ lawyers, Matthew Portella and Richard Kineburger III, said in a statement. “It is too early in the stages of the legal process to make any out-of-court statements.”

Johnny Gaudreau, 31, spent 11 seasons in the NHL with the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets He has 243 goals and was named to the All-Star game seven times, according to CNN.

