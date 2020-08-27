American politics can pack a punch in Canada. Just ask Logan Couture, the captain of the San Jose Sharks, who learned this week that NHL fights can’t hold a candle to the intensity of political conversation in the age of Trump.

Couture, 31, who plays center, is an 11-year veteran of the NHL. On Wednesday, the Canadian-born Couture, who as a Canadian citizen cannot vote in the U.S., tweeted about an incident that took place Tuesday.

“I spent last night in Toronto Ontario. I talked about voting for the Republican Party, and I mentioned Donald Trump by name. I was sucker punched. Is this really what we are coming to? If you vote you are a villain? Man this world is so wrong,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

I cannot retweet this @Logancouture tweet enough times, so I’m going to screenshot it and drop it. This is exactly why @realDonaldTrump will win another election. Hate to say it, but #MAGA pic.twitter.com/DA3WwB1qjw — Think Tank Inc. (@thinktank_ah) August 26, 2020

TRENDING: Herschel Walker's Son: If Kindergartners Can Obey Teachers, Grown Men Can Obey Police Officers

His decision to delete the tweets and end discussion on the subject came after he had to defend himself following a string of questions on Twitter.

Saying my dad was a police officer and I “would” if I could vote republican. — Logan Couture (@Logancouture) August 26, 2020

And I’ve learned that. I’ll never talk politics in public again. Just crazy to me, if you speak your own opinion violence happens. Even crazier, people are okay with it. — Logan Couture (@Logancouture) August 26, 2020

Then came his statement announcing that he had deleted the tweet about being sucker-punched.

“I have been debating whether or not to speak further on this matter. However, because much of what I tweeted earlier today has been taken out of context I want to elaborate,” Couture wrote.

RELATED: Football Legend Herschel Walker Reveals What He's Noticed When Trump Meets Blue-Collar Workers

“Bringing politics to my platform is wrong. While I did not do a good job of communicating my thoughts earlier today, I do believe that everyone is entitled to their own voice and opinions,” he went on.

“But regardless of what I believe — and to be clear, I do not believe in supporting Donald Trump — responding with violence isn’t the answer and doesn’t solve anything.”

Some on Twitter responded with empathy for what took place.

That’s where we are right now, if you’re a leftist you can express your opinion but if you’re a rightist then you can’t.

Every opinion is valid and should be respected by others.

It’s not because you’re from the right that you agree with Trump, same for a leftist with Biden. — Louis Lapointe (@louis_lapointe) August 26, 2020

Assault is all too normal for liberals these days. And they’ve convinced themselves that it’s an appropriate action. Sorry you got punched bro. — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) August 26, 2020

Couture, however, said in his statement that he wished he had kept the incident to himself.

“I regret the decision to make this incident public. I apologize to the Sharks, as well as my family for having to deal with this,” he wrote.

“I hold myself to a high standard and I apologize for any of my comments that were poorly worded and do not reflect my true feelings and beliefs. I appreciate those who have reached out to me with their concern.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.