NHL Star Reportedly Sucker-Punched for Speaking Out in Support of Republicans, Mentioning Trump

By Jack Davis
Published August 26, 2020 at 7:43pm
American politics can pack a punch in Canada. Just ask Logan Couture, the captain of the San Jose Sharks, who learned this week that NHL fights can’t hold a candle to the intensity of political conversation in the age of Trump.

Couture, 31, who plays center, is an 11-year veteran of the NHL. On Wednesday, the Canadian-born Couture, who as a Canadian citizen cannot vote in the U.S., tweeted about an incident that took place Tuesday.

“I spent last night in Toronto Ontario. I talked about voting for the Republican Party, and I mentioned Donald Trump by name. I was sucker punched. Is this really what we are coming to? If you vote you are a villain? Man this world is so wrong,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

His decision to delete the tweets and end discussion on the subject came after he had to defend himself following a string of questions on Twitter.

Then came his statement announcing that he had deleted the tweet about being sucker-punched.

“I have been debating whether or not to speak further on this matter. However, because much of what I tweeted earlier today has been taken out of context I want to elaborate,” Couture wrote.

“Bringing politics to my platform is wrong. While I did not do a good job of communicating my thoughts earlier today, I do believe that everyone is entitled to their own voice and opinions,” he went on.

“But regardless of what I believe — and to be clear, I do not believe in supporting Donald Trump — responding with violence isn’t the answer and doesn’t solve anything.”

Some on Twitter responded with empathy for what took place.

Couture, however, said in his statement that he wished he had kept the incident to himself.

“I regret the decision to make this incident public. I apologize to the Sharks, as well as my family for having to deal with this,” he wrote.

“I hold myself to a high standard and I apologize for any of my comments that were poorly worded and do not reflect my true feelings and beliefs. I appreciate those who have reached out to me with their concern.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
