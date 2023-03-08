Parler Share
Minnesota Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski works with the puck during the second period of the team's game against the Calgary Flames in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Tuesday.
Minnesota Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski works with the puck during the second period of the team's game against the Calgary Flames in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Tuesday. (Stacy Bengs / AP)

NHL Team Enrages Leftists by Refusing to Wear Scheduled LGBT Jerseys Just Before Game

 By Jack Davis  March 8, 2023 at 3:38pm
An NHL team didn’t get fully aboard the LGBT bandwagon Tuesday, and now some activists want it sent to the penalty box.

The Minnesota Wild enraged its leftist fans by not following through on a plan to have players wear “pride” jerseys in warmups before its game against the Calgary Flames at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

According to Michael Russo of The Athletic, the team had said players would wear rainbow-colored jerseys that would be auctioned off for charity, but the post announcing the auction was dropped from the Wild’s website.

Russo reported he was told it was “an organizational decision.”

The Wild still celebrated LGBT “pride” on the ice before the game with rainbow pucks and rainbow-colored tape on the players’ sticks during warmups.

No announcement was made to explain the change in plan, but the team did issue a statement declaring its support for LGBT “Pride Night” and saying it was “celebrating in many ways.”

Should sports teams stop having “pride” nights?

“The Minnesota Wild organization is proud to continue our support of the LGBTQIA+ community by hosting our second annual Pride Night tonight, which we are celebrating in many ways,” the Wild said.

“It is important to host nights like this to show all players, fans, and the LGBTQIA+ community that hockey is for everyone. We will continue to utilize our platform to strengthen our community and create a greater state of hockey,” it said.

The only person seen with a Wild “pride” jersey Tuesday was Jack Jablonski, a gay former hockey player who has been paralyzed since 2011, according to Minnesota Public Radio. Jablonski led the arena in its pregame chant and was pictured on the Jumbotron.

In addition, Wild defenseman Jon Merrill donated tickets to Tuesday’s game to Queerspace Collective, a program for LGBT youth, MPR reported.

The team first held a “Pride Night” in 2022, and players wore rainbow jerseys before that game.

The decision not to do so this year sparked outrage on social media.

Writing on the LGBT site OutSports, Cyd Zeigler called Tuesday’s move a “snub to the LGBT community” and “just the latest disappointment to come out of the NHL.”

Zeigler wrote that “the announcement of Pride jerseys — only to abandon the plan — is another slap in the face of a community that is currently going through some things.”

The wearing of rainbow “pride” jerseys has run into flak this season in the NHL.

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov declined to participate in warmups Jan. 18 when the team wore LGBT jerseys, citing his religion.

“Clubs decide whom to celebrate, when and how — with League counsel and support. Players are free to decide which initiatives to support, and we continue to encourage their voices and perspectives on social and cultural issues,” the NHL said in a statement at the time.

Nine days later, the entire New York Rangers team rejected the jerseys, according to Fox News.

“Our organization respects the LGBTQ+ community, and we are proud to bring attention to important local community organizations as part of another great Pride Night. In keeping with our organization’s core values, we support everyone’s individual right to respectfully express their beliefs,” the Rangers said in a statement.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation