Things seldom go well on social media when a team unveils an unbearably woke special logo.

This is doubly true when that logo is for “pride” month, which effectively forces conservative Christians to support something their religion considers sinful. However, when that team is the Nashville Predators — for Pete’s sake — things get infinitely worse.

So, here was the “#NewProfilePic” drop from the Predators on Thursday morning, complete with rainbow flag emoji:

If you were “just here for the ratio,” as people like to say, boy did you ever get it:

I can’t believe this is real 😂😂😂 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 26, 2026

This was only for one “Pride Night” event — March 26, apparently because they thought they could sneak it past us by not having it in June like the rest of the corporate kowtowers who adopt rainbow-hued logos and get Dylan Mulvaneyed back to the Pleistocene on social media:

The Nashville Predators will host their annual Pride celebration in Smashville with Pride Night on Thursday, March 26, against the New Jersey Devils. Join us for a plaza party at 5 p.m., co-hosted by Zack McCann and Zac Woodard. Enjoy entertainment from DJ Griffin Green, Nashville Roller Derby, and a Cyr Wheel performance from Kinetic Kristen. Grab a tote bag and stop by partner tables, featuring PFLAG, Nashville Launch Pad, We Are One Recovery, and Wilco Iris. Plus, The Cowgays will deliver the National Anthem, Brady Riley will perform on the Ford Band Stage during intermissions and local representatives will be featured all night long.

Funny how this only got a lot of play on social media the day of the game. Just saying.

I’m not sure what’s more on the nose here: The fact that the event features a group called “The Cowgays” or that they’re literally playing against a team named the Devils.

(And yes, I’m from New Jersey; I know the team is named after the legendary 13th child of Mother Leeds, born in the Pine Barrens and who allegedly haunts the Sopranos’ favorite impromptu burial ground to this very day. Save your email, and go Rangers.)

Anyhow, given that the team name is the Predators and it’s “pride” night, couldn’t they maybe have gotten Chris Hansen there for a guest appearance, too? Thank you, I’ll be here all weekend.

Also, while Satan would have won either way on Thursday, turns out the New Jersey 13th Leeds Child beat out the Nashville Groomers:

Yes, even when you go with evil on evil, the devil will literally beat LGBT. Take that as you will.

And, as for the rest of pro sports, take the ratio as you should: We’re tired of this garbage.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.