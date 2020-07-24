SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Nicholas Sandmann Announces Settlement of His Giant Lawsuit Against Washington Post

×
By Erin Coates
Published July 24, 2020 at 12:59pm
P Share Print

Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann announced Friday that his defamation lawsuit against The Washington Post had been settled.

“On 2/19/19, I filed $250M defamation lawsuit against Washington Post. Today, I turned 18 & WaPo settled my lawsuit,” Sandmann tweeted.

“Thanks to my family & millions of you who have stood your ground by supporting me. I still have more to do.”

TRENDING: Regis Philbin Dead at Age 88

Sandmann had sued The Washington Post and CNN, as well as other left-leaning news outlets, for defamation last year in light of its reports surrounding a politically controversial incident involving the teen.

CNN settled its lawsuit with the teen in January, but the amount of the settlement was not made public at the time, WXIX-TV reported.

“The fight isn’t over. 2 down. 6 to go,” Sandmann tweeted Friday.

He added a note to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey: “Don’t hold your breath @jack.”

Lawyer Lin Wood also celebrated the settlement on Twitter, saying for Sandmann’s birthday they gave him “the gift of justice.”

“We are pleased that we have been able to reach a mutually agreeable resolution of the remaining claims in this lawsuit,” a spokesperson for The Washington Post told Fox News.

Sandmann and the other teens from Covington made national news when a confrontation erupted after the January 2019 March for Life.

The initial video spread by some outlets implied that the teens wearing “Make America Great Again” hats started the confrontation with Native American activist Nathan Phillips, but later video that showed the incident more fully made it clear that they did not.

RELATED: WSJ Responds to Outraged Staffers: 'These Pages Won't Wilt Under Cancel-Culture Pressure'

Are you glad these media outlets are being held accountable for their reckless behavior?

Many also assumed Sandmann was smirking and disrespectful while face-to-face with Phillips, who was chanting and banging a drum.

A complete version of the video, however, showed Phillips had walked toward the boys.

Sandman filed the $250 million libel suit over The Post’s coverage of the incident in February 2019.

Lawyer Todd McMurtry said the goal of the suits is to change the “mainstream media’s” behavior.

“Clearly, what we want to do is stop them from behaving in a way that discards all journalistic integrity,” he said in March 2019. “Here they didn’t investigate. They took something off of Twitter and put it right out into the media.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Nicholas Sandmann Announces Settlement of His Giant Lawsuit Against Washington Post
Numbers Show Dropping 'Live PD' Has Been a Total Disaster for A&E
Major Police Group Announces Endorsement of Donald Trump
Lifelong Democrat Tells Trump Why He'll Be the First Republican He's Ever Voted For
Three Federal Officers Might Be Permanently Blind Due to Portland Rioters
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×