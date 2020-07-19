Typically, in the modern-day times of social media and cancel culture, racism, or even the appearance of possible racism, is a surefire way to ruin one’s career.

That is, unless you’re a popular voice on the left and the target of your bigotry is Jews or white people.

Nick Cannon, celebrity host of “The Masked Singer,” will get to keep his job after making seriously racist remarks about both communities.

Nick Cannon says white people are “a little less,” “closer to animals,” “the true savages,” “acting out of a deficiency so the only way they can act is evil.” When does he get canceled? pic.twitter.com/vK3TBDW9i8 — Adam Ford (@Adam4d) July 14, 2020

Quoting known anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan, Cannon claimed that white people’s skin color or “lack of melanin” make them “a little less,” “closer to animals” and “true savages.”

“The only way they can act is evil,” Cannon said of white people.

His comments on the Jewish people were equally abhorrent.

Cannon referenced various anti-Semitic canards, including the conspiracy that Jews control and manipulate international institutions to uphold their own power and that black people are the true Hebrews.

Although he has not addressed his anti-white racism, Cannon has since apologized for his anti-Semitic comments.

“First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin,” Cannon wrote on Twitter.

“They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from. The video of this interview has since been removed.”

They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from. The video of this interview has since been removed. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 16, 2020

Although Cannon was fired from ViacomCBS over the comments earlier in the week, according to Rolling Stone, Fox decided to keep him on as host of “The Masked Singer.”

“When we were made aware of Nick Cannon’s interview with Richard Griffin on YouTube, we immediately began a dialogue with Nick. He is clear and remorseful that his words were wrong and lacked both understanding and context, and inadvertently promoted hate,” Fox announced on Twitter.

“This was important for us to observe. Nick has sincerely apologized, and quickly taken steps to educate himself and make amends,” the statement continued.

“On that basis and given a belief that this moment calls for dialogue, we will move forward with Nick and help him advance this important conversation, broadly. FOX condemns all forms of hate directed toward any community and we will combat bigotry of any kind.”

This was important for us to observe. Nick has sincerely apologized, and quickly taken steps to educate himself and make amends. — FOX (@FOXTV) July 16, 2020

On that basis and given a belief that this moment calls for dialogue, we will move forward with Nick and help him advance this important conversation, broadly. FOX condemns all forms of hate directed toward any community and we will combat bigotry of any kind. — FOX (@FOXTV) July 16, 2020

If someone on the right had made such derogatory comments, it’s doubtful he or she would be allowed to keep their job.

Not only does Cannon get to keep his job, but the fact that he will not have to apologize for saying white people are “savages” motivated by their “lack of melanin” is highly hypocritical of the left.

Yet again, left-wingers fail to practice what they preach.

