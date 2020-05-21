Broadway star Nick Cordero has had a rough time since being admitted to the hospital in late March. Initially suspecting pneumonia, his family was shocked to hear that he’d actually caught COVID-19.

Cordero is known for his roles in “Blue Bloods,” “Going in Style” and “A Stand Up Guy.” His wife, Amanda Kloots, has been keeping fans updated on his status fighting the virus through her social media accounts.

Since the start of his stay at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, Cordero has suffered a variety of setbacks, including mini-strokes, a leg amputation and an infection that stopped his heart.

There have been moments of promise, too, and Kloots has been sure to share those bright spots.

“We had some great news this morning,” she posted on May 11. ” Nick is starting to follow commands and doing simple tracking!!!!!”

“He is very weak so even just opening his eyes is a struggle, but it is happening. He is starting to wake up!! We are by no means out of the woods yet, there are still concerns with other things, but this news today on his mental status is a win!!”

“We are still dealing with this lingering infection in Nick’s lung,” she told fans via an Instagram story on Friday, according to People. “This infection that is leftover from when he went into septic shock the last time is still in his lungs and just kind of sitting there. They are doing everything they can to clean it out every day but it’s just not getting better.”

She emphasized that her husband is a fighter and that they’re remaining positive through the long battle.

“I really miss this guy,” she shared on Sunday. “It’s day 49 in the hospital for Nick. We have a new hashtag #offthevent because our new goal for Nick is for his lung infection to clear up so that we can start breathing trials and get him off the ventilator! These are big goals, but I BELIEVE! We have an army behind him that cheered, sang and prayed for him to wake up so now we need to believe that this to can happen! He’s not done.”

“Nicks right lung is looking better,” she wrote in a story on Tuesday, according to People. “For two days it’s been clear! The left lung is the same. So the left lung is still causing issues that we need to get clear. [PRAYERS] FOR LEFT LUNG CLEARING!”

But by Wednesday, the updates weren’t so positive anymore. Kloots backed out of her normal daily live video on Instagram, instead sharing a tearful request.

“Nick has had a bad morning. Unfortunately, things are going downhill at the moment, so I am asking again for all the prayers, mega-prayers, right now.”

“Please cheer and please pray for Nick today, and I know that this virus is not going to get him down. It’s not how his story ends, so just keep us in your thoughts and prayers today. Thank you.”

“Mega prayers for this special man right now,” she posted on Wednesday, along with a photo of her husband. “God continue to grant miracles.”

Many have expressed their support for the couple and pledged to pray for Cordero. Only time will tell if this beloved actor will pull through.

