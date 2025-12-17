Nick Reiner Had a Bizarre Interaction with a Famous Comedian the Night Before His Parents' Murder: Report

Nick Reiner was acting strangely at a Hollywood party on Saturday, hours before the deaths of his parents, according to new reports.

Nick Reiner, who was arrested Sunday for the murder of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, acted in an inappropriate fashion at the party hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien, according to NBC, which relied on sources it did not name.

NBC said Nick Reiner and his parents arrived together. During the party, NBC said Nick Reiner interrupted a conversation between former SNL comedian Bill Hader and another person.

Hader told Nick Reiner the conversation was private, which NBC said led to Nick Reiner staring at Hader before “storming off.”

A report from The Wall Street Journal said Nick Reiner was asked to leave.

Different spins on the party were reported by different sites. TMZ reported there was a “very loud argument” at the party between Rob Reiner and his son.

“Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous,” People reported.

A Page Six report said Nick Reiner was asking, “What’s your name? What’s your last name? Are you famous?”

The report also noted that Nick Reiner allegedly attended the party in a hoodie, while most guests wore more formal clothes.

“They had had an argument at Conan’s holiday party, and Rob had been telling people that they’re scared for Nick and scared that his mental state was deteriorating,’’ the New York Post reported, citing a source it did not name but saying it was a family friend who lived near the Reiners.

“Nick was supposedly off drugs,” the neighbor said, but then came word he was “not so much off them.”

Another source called a family friend by the outlet said, “I know [the parents] wanted him to get help, go to rehab, but he wanted to get help while at home — he did not want to get treatment at a facility.”

“And I know they have argued about that for years,” the source said.

Rob Reiner and his son Nick reportedly had a huge argument at Conan O’Brien’s Xmas party before his and wife’s deaths. Rob’s wife Michele had reportedly been “anguishing to friends” over the last few months, saying they were “at their wits’ end over Nick’s mental illness and… pic.twitter.com/84LRlgnRDK — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) December 15, 2025

The New York Post report noted that a few months before his parents were murdered, Nick Reiner was screaming at his father at a restaurant.

“This is not the first time their son has been violent,’’ a family friend said Monday.

“I know of another incident a few years back with Nick, but I won’t say more than that. I just never thought it would ever get to this point,” the source said.

“It is such a nightmare,” the source said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.