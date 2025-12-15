Nick Reiner Reportedly Had a Reputation for Violence: 'This Is Not the First Time'

As Hollywood grapples with the unexpected and tragic killings of famed director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele in their California home, information about the harrowing situation continues to trickle out.

No detail may be more harrowing than the revelation of the alleged perpetrator of the crime: The couple’s son, Nick Reiner, who is currently in custody.

And according to the New York Post, Nick Reiner had a disturbing history of violence.

The New York outlet spoke to neighbors and friends of the Reiner family, and they apparently all painted a similarly violent picture of Nick.

In fact, the New York Post spoke to people who “instantly knew” that Nick was likely the perpetrator when news of this incident first broke across media.

(Initial reports had only mentioned that two people had been found dead at Rob Reiner’s residence.)

“This is not the first time their son has been violent,’’ one “longtime neighbor” told the New York Post.

And that same, unnamed neighbor apparently recalled another scary, recent incident.

“I know of another incident a few years back with Nick, but I won’t say more than that,” the neighbor, who declined to give his name, told the New York Post. “I just never thought it would ever get to this point.”

Nick apparently has a history with drug addiction, something that has weighed on the conscience of Rob Reiner.

“Rob was always heartbroken that his son couldn’t beat his addiction,” the neighbor said.

Interestingly, the neighbor shed some light on what Nick may have been doing at home — and why.

“I know they wanted him to get help, go to rehab, but he wanted to get help while at home — he did not want to get treatment at a facility,” the neighbor explained. “And I know they have argued about that for years. Nick has had demons for the longest.”

The unnamed source added, “It is such a nightmare… The whole thing is a tragedy.’’

A local security guard who worked in the ritzy gated community didn’t seem surprised at what had unfolded.

“You could tell something was a little off with him,” the guard said. “He’s a strange individual, you know?

“You can tell he had, like, some problems with drug addiction.”

