When it comes to Nick Sandmann, the left never learns.

The Covington, Kentucky, teenager became an unlikely national name last year after a confrontation following the January 2019 March for Life in Washington was picked up by liberal news outlets like The Washington Post and CNN as a vehicle for vitriol directed at President Donald Trump and any of his supporters.

Since Sandmann and some classmates were wearing “Make America Great Again” hats when a Native American “elder” started banging a drum in Sandmann’s face, the then-16-year-old seemed like a perfect target for leftist outrage. Later, the fuller story emerged that showed Sandmann and the other kids from Covington Catholic High School weren’t at fault at all.

Now, more than 18 months and two legal settlements later — after Sandmann sued The Post, CNN and other outlets for how they handled the story — another leftist decided that trying to smear Sandmann seemed like a good idea.

He quickly found out it wasn’t.

The liberal attacker this time, as The Daily Wire noted, was Brian McBride, a former social media strategist for California Sen. Kamala Harris — before her presidential primary campaign flopped in well-deserved failure. (Now, she’s on the Democratic ticket as vice president, which says a lot about how Democrats are looking at failures this election cycle.)

Because Sandmann’s unlooked-for celebrity from last year’s confrontation had earned him a speaking slot at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, McBride published a tweet of the teenager side by side with an image of 13-year-old named Brayden Harrington, a New Hampshire boy who spoke at last week’s Democratic convention to recount how Democratic nominee Joe Biden had counseled him on how to overcome a stutter.

Check out Sandmann’s 4-minute speech here. He was at the same Lincoln Memorial in D.C. where his confrontation with Nathan Phillips took place — and rocked American politics.

WATCH: Nick Sandmann’s full remarks at #RepublicanConvention: “Canceled is what’s happening to people around this country who refuse to be silenced by the far left. Many are being fired, humiliated, or even threatened.” Sandman closes remarks putting on a #MAGA hat. #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/G2PChAc0t6 — The Hill (@thehill) August 26, 2020

In the McBride tweet, Harrington’s photo had a Biden poster prominent in the background. The partially obscured chyron under Sandmann’s photo makes it clear it comes from the Republican National Convention.

“[T]he choice could not be more clear,” McBride wrote.

the choice could not be more clear. pic.twitter.com/fYydqs7dTd — Brian McBride (@BrianDMcBride) August 26, 2020

Now, it isn’t really all that clear exactly what McBride was trying to say here, other than he apparently preferred one teen’s politics over the other’s. There’s nothing intrinsically off-putting about either picture (unless maybe liberals don’t like well-dressed young men with short haircuts and ties).

But McBride’s liberals can pick up cues like a pack of jackals, and plenty got the hint that was time to pile on the teenager again like a cyber “Lord of the Flies.”

There were juvenile insults about Sandmann’s appearance, senseless Nazi jibes, and the kind of assorted schoolyard cracks liberals make when they think they’re being clever. This is one of the less insulting ones, but gives an idea of the level of maturity involved.

I didn’t recognize Sandman without the smirk on his face. — lynninthehouse (@daydreamalot) August 26, 2020

Probably to McBride’s surprise, but to Sandmann’s eternal credit, the now-18-year-old responded to McBride’s post personally, with a maturity and class most Kamala Harris supporters can only dream of.

“I’d like to meet this boy. I’m sure there’s more that unites us than that divides us,” Sandmann wrote.

I’d like to meet this boy. I’m sure there’s more that unites us than that divides us. https://t.co/Asf1vmXGxC — Nicholas Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) August 26, 2020

That answer is tough to top. In 17 words, a teenager who has had the unusual experience of being attacked by the mass forces of the mainstream media and coming out on top managed to school a leftist troll on not only manners but also a certain degree of politics. (“More that unites us than divides us,” has been the goal of most political campaigns since the Era of Good Feeling.)

And he had plenty of supporters.

Not surprising seeing someone attached to kamala Harris trying to pit the two of you against one another. Funny how they claim the GOP is the party of division, but the left keeps throwing a wedge between Americans. — David Forrester (@mgkkain) August 26, 2020

Just your willingness to have a discussion with an opposing peer shows so much maturity. We all do not have to agree, but coming together to make concessions as well as victories is the first step to heal our nation. Thank you for showing the way. — (TAZ) G-man (@sgarrison67) August 26, 2020

All class Nick. Also your speech at the RNC was great! Would have taken so much to work up the confidence to speak at an RNC. I couldn’t have done that when I was your age, and to be honest I wouldn’t even have the confidence to do that now 😳 — Mick (@mikjcal) August 26, 2020

Little depressing to see that a teen has more maturity and tact than most of our elected officials and basically all of our media. But also, good for you Sandmann. — Daniel Boisvert (@DanielBoisver15) August 26, 2020

The settlements that Sandmann’s attorneys reached with The Washington Post and CNN have not been disclosed.

He has also filed defamation lawsuits against ABC, CBS, NBC, Gannett, The New York Times and Rolling Stone magazine, according to USA Today.

All of which is to say that Sandmann is clearly a young man who doesn’t give up easily, or back down when challenged by the left.

And as his response to McBride showed, he could teach liberals lessons in class.

But when it comes to Nick Sandmann, clearly, leftists will never learn.

