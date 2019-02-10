Nick Sandmann’s Lawyer Targeting Nathan Phillips with Defamation Suit

The lawyer for Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann is planning to sue Native American activist Nathan Phillips over the viral confrontation that took place last month after the March for Life in Washington D.C.

“Nathan Phillips will be sued for his defamatory lies,” attorney L. Lin Wood tweeted.

Wood also tweeted a link to a LIfeSite News article in which Wood said the “lies and false accusations” made by Phillips against Sandmann and the other Covington high school were “well documented.”

While it is true that civil lawsuits are about money damages (1) for injury done & (2) to punish and deter, they also reveal the truth. The sworn deposition testimony of Nathan Phillips will prove invaluable in obtaining justice for Nick Sandmann. And it will be one of many. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) February 9, 2019

Wood and attorney Todd McMurtry said that they have sent more than 50 media outlets, celebrities and politicians notices that could be the first step in a lawsuit over comments made after the confrontation between Phillips and Sandmann.

Wood said that the number of potential lawsuit targets has grown, and that he and McMurtry will “file the first round of civil lawsuits within the next two weeks.”

Sandmann was among a group of Covington High School students who became embroiled in a confrontation after the March for Life with a group of black men who called themselves Hebrew Israelites and later with Phillips.

Video that was released made it appear the students had triggered the incident, which led to a deluge of criticism being unleashed upon the students. A longer video of the incident released shortly thereafter put the event into perspective and showed the students in a much more positive light.

“Suffice to say, the video is a damning indictment of how many media outlets and personalities led a social media-fueled outrage mob and wrongly rushed to smear Sandmann and his fellow students.” https://t.co/Eriuyn7qUz — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) February 9, 2019

To address misconceptions about the incident, Wood created a video titled “Nick Sandmann: The Truth in 15 Minutes.”

The account hosting the video noted that “2 weeks ago, the mainstream media, politicians, church officials, commentators, & celebrities rushed to judgment to wrongfully condemn, threaten, disparage & vilify Nick Sandmann based solely on a few seconds of an out-of-context video clip. It only takes 15 minutes to learn the truth. Here it is.”

I just watched this entire clip. I was angry, sad and ashamed at our media failing to do their due diligence be4 accusing these kids. I’m going to host a few watch parties of this clip. I do know that my rational dem friends will be open to watch. They, too, have boys this age. — Mom Mary (@coff33loveit) February 2, 2019

A joint statement from McMurtry and Wood explained the reason for the lawsuit.

“A mob comprised of activists, church and school officials, members of the mainstream print and broadcast media, and individuals on social media, including elected public officials and celebrities, rushed to condemn and vilify this young man by burying him in an avalanche of false accusations, false portrayals, and cyberbullying that have threatened his reputation and his physical safety,” the statement said.

STAND. YOUR. GROUND. Nick Sandman is a hero! A brave boy taking a stand against the left media! — Thompsonator (@Insanity_Moon) February 7, 2019

“Nick and his family have experienced one of the worst sides of our present society. As their lawyers, we intend to exercise our best efforts as advocates to show Nick and his family another side of our society — that we are a society that survives and flourishes from the fact that it is based on the rule of law. A system of justice that demands that truth prevail and the wrongdoers be held accountable for the harm they have inflicted on Nick and his family,” the statement said.

