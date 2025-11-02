Share
Rapper Nicki Minaj praised President Donald Trump for putting pressure on the Nigerian government to end the persecution of Christians happening within the African country.
Nicki Minaj Outrages Left, Gives Glowing Support for Trump's Move to End Christian Slaughter in Nigeria

 By Jack Davis  November 2, 2025 at 12:02pm
Rapper Nicki Minaj outraged the left in a Saturday post praising President Donald Trump for getting tough with Nigeria, where Islamic terrorists have been slaughtering Christians with impunity.

In recent weeks, the death toll of Christians has been mounting.

On Friday, Trump posted on Truth Social that he was declaring Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern due to the unchecked massacres of Christians, and followed that up Saturday by a post that threatened the possibility of going in with “guns a-blazing.”

Minaj responded to Trump’s Friday post with a ringing declaration of praise.

“Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God,” she posted on X.

“No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other. Numerous countries all around the world are being affected by this horror & it’s dangerous to pretend we don’t notice.”

“Thank you to The President & his team for taking this seriously. God bless every persecuted Christian. Let’s remember to lift them up in prayer,” she added.

In keeping track of the insults the post engendered, the Daily Mail noted that one critics posted, “Supporting Donald Trump is crazy,” while another, referring to Minaj’s drug use, write, “I hope the next line you sniff takes you out.”

Another wrote that “a huge celebrity like nicki publicly thanking trump just contributes to the normalization of this disgusting administration. what yall really need to be doing is make this administration and the people who support them uncomfortable.”

Liberal critic Roger Friedman wrote on showbiz411 that Minaj is cozying up to Trump because she is “desperate for sales,” saying she “sent him a thank you note for an insane post about persecuted Christians.”

But not everyone was a critic.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz praised Minaj for “using your platform to speak out in defense of the Christians being persecuted in Nigeria,” according to Fox News.

Walz seconded Trump’s call for action.

“We cannot allow this to continue. Every brother and sister of Christ must band together and say, ‘Enough!’” he said.

One Nigerian official pushed back at Trump for putting Nigeria on a list that could lead to less taxpayer dollars to support the Nigerian regime.

“The designation of Nigeria is founded on outright falsehoods and wholesale misinformation. Terrorists and bandits in Nigeria kill and kidnap their victims irrespective of their religious beliefs,” Nigerian Senator Shehu said in a post on X.

“The records are self evident in the last 15 years. Looking at the Muslim/Christian ratio in Nigeria, it’s technically impossible for one faith to persecute another,” he wrote.

“Trump was misinformed by anarchists and lackeys and apprentices of neocolonialism who aimed to benefit from their seeds of division, divisiveness and discontent,” he posted “This particular weapon raised against this country shall never prosper. Nigeria, like all nations battling terrorism, needs support and assistance to tackle its security challenges.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation