Nicolas Cage's $10 Million Home Survived California Fires, Now a 900 Sq. Ft. Sinkhole Is Gobbling It Up

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gas main break at actor Nicolas Cage’s $10 million home at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

KTLA5 reported that, upon arrival, the crew found the driveway had collapsed, possibly due to coastal erosion. Public information officer Torres estimated the remaining sinkhole to be about 30 feet by 30 feet.

No one was harmed, but several nearby homes have been evacuated.

Cage’s seaboard erosion problem, however, is just the tip of the iceberg: California has a serious infrastructure problem.

During the devastating 2025 Palisades fire, the 117-million-gallon Santa Ynez Reservoir sat empty as home after home was destroyed by the fire.

Instead of strengthening sea walls, California Democrats throw $77 million of taxpayer money at a wildlife bridge to help protect mountain lions, deer, and butterflies.

Instead of defending home integrity, they focus on an 11-year-old high speed rail project with a price tag of $231 billion.

If you were given a choice between living in Los Angeles or anywhere else, which would you pick? LA Somewhere Else

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Oh, and did I mention that they haven’t yet laid a single track?

Consider the contrast: it only took 1,604 days to build the Golden Gate Bridge — one of the Seven Wonders of the Modern World. Yet, roughly 600 days after the Palisades fires ended, Malibu has not seen a single home rebuilt.

To be clear: the fire never got within 10 miles of Cage’s home. The point is that California infrastructure still found a way to fail him. And they continue to fail their constituency.

Politicians — state and local — need to reevaluate their priorities.

But they won’t.

Rather, they’ll keep funneling their money towards useless projects. They’ll send billions of dollars to ineffective homelessness programs that keep schizophrenics on the streets and addicted to drugs. There’s no reason to believe that this pattern is going to change.

Instead of using taxpayer money to defend people who own property, pay taxes, and contribute to society, California politicians use money to enable people who don’t.

Nicolas Cage got lucky. Many others won’t be. Every resident in California is taking a massive gamble, and the state isn’t helping the odds.

Sure, the weather is amazing, but people are beginning to realize that safety is worth so much more than sunshine.

The more houses are consumed by flames and gobbled up by earth and sea, the more people are going to realize it’s not worth hanging around.

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