Nielsen Data Appears to Show Millions of People Turning Off Bad Bunny's All-Spanish Halftime Show

Turns out booking Bad Bunny for the Super Bowl was not exactly great for viewer numbers.

According to Nielsen data, the game lost almost 8 million viewers during the time frame that included the Puerto Rican rapper’s all-Spanish performance.

And it would have been even worse without the all-Spanish television network showing the game.

In an article Wednesday, Front Office Sports, a website that bills itself as “the leading multiplatform media and news organization covering the business of sports,” reported that the drop in viewers amounted to 7 percent of the game’s television audience at its peak in the first quarter.

According to the report, the game had 135.9 million viewers in its second quarter — 132.1 million on the NBC network and 3.8 million on the all-Spanish Telemundo.

In the time frame that included the halftime show, that number slipped by 7.7 million to 128.2 million — 123.4 million on NBC, 4.8 million on Telemundo.

Bad Bunny’s halftime show lost about 10 million viewers from peak — about 7% — during the Super Bowl Nevertheless, the league is touting it as a win on social media viewership https://t.co/MWcuqzny9L — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) February 11, 2026

There are several factors that should be taken into account.

One is the controversial publicity the Bad Bunny performance got, well before the game even kicked off. President Donald Trump called the rapper, as well as the group Green Day, which performed before the game, “a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible.”

(The show’s publicity afterward wasn’t exactly great, either.)

Another is the fact that the conservative group Turning Point USA offered an alternative show on YouTube featuring the artist Kid Rock that was produced as deliberate political competition to the NFL’s show.

And third, and possibly most important, is the fact that by halftime, it was apparent that Super Bowl LX was going to be one of the most boring in the contest’s storied history, with the Seattle Seahawks leading by a score of 9-0.

Even the annual interest generated by Super Bowl advertisements — often a draw for non-football fans — would have trouble making a game without a single touchdown seem worth paying attention to.

(Last year’s blowout between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs was similarly one-sided, with the Eagles leading at the half by 17-0, en route to a 40-22 victory. Rapper Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance saw a 4 percent drop in viewership, Front Office Sports reported.)

But all told, the Bad Bunny booking appears to have been a questionable bet by the NFL.

Based on my understanding of the data, Bad Bunny lost more % of the Super Bowl viewership from the end of the second quarter than has ever happened before. The NFL has an interesting dilemma in trying to court new fans vs alienating the base https://t.co/MWcuqzny9L — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) February 11, 2026

“The NFL has an interesting dilemma in trying to court new fans vs alienating the base,” Front Office Sports media and entertainment reporter Ryan Glasspiegel, who wrote the Super Bowl viewership article, noted in a post on the social media platform X.

That was putting it diplomatically.

Conservative commentator Clay Travis, founder of the website Outkick (now owned by Fox), had a blunter take in a post on X.

Bad Bunny lost the most viewership from the second quarter to a halftime performance in the history of the Super Bowl. (Halftime viewership typically grows, he lost ten million viewers on NBC). This is a disaster for the NFL, but most left wing sports media won’t cover it. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 11, 2026

“This is a disaster for the NFL, but most left wing sports media won’t cover it,” Travis wrote.

