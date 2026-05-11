Nigel Farage Trounces Keir Starmer's Labour Party in UK Local Elections

The Labour Party, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, was thrashed in their local election battle on Thursday.

Labour faced a flood of criticism earlier this year aimed at the Starmer administration over reliance and accountability, including most notably, concerns over immigration policy.

Former United States Ambassador Peter Mandelson also faced intense criticism after he was entangled in the web of the Jeffrey Epstein controversy.

As a result, the party was unable to retain many of its seats.

According to the BBC, Labour lost more than 1,100 English council seats.

The new Conservative Party alternative Reformer UK — headed by populist leader Nigel Farage — however, was a big winner Thursday, gaining over 1,400 seats and “taking control of councils in areas where Labour and the Conservatives have been historically dominant.”

Starmer has faced increased calls of resignation from members of his own party in addition to the chorus of political opposition growing louder.

Starmer continues to stand strong under this pressure, however, showcasing no desire to step away from his Prime Ministerial post despite “very tough” picture.

Going into the elections, Starmer-aligned Labour officials were optimistic that a red sweep would cascade over the isle in the local elections and that it would restore faith in the government.

Fortunately for Labour detractors, they were wrong.

Labour lost control of Wales, where Plaid Cymru is now in the majority and Reform close behind.

While Reform is almost certainly the biggest winner in this local battle, they aren’t the only one.

The Green Party picked up a significant portion of seats as well, gaining several hundred (300-450 depending on final counts), while the Liberal Democrats gained around 150 seats and improved their position.

Tories put up a formidable performance in parliament in their anti-Starmer campaign against Labour, but couldn’t beat the electric Reform UK voting bloc.

The Conservatives didn’t fair much better, losing 563 council seats overall, a lackluster performance from a former political juggernaut compared to a young startup party like Reform.

One thing is for certain: Thursday’s election sent a message that the old political establishment of Labour and Conservatives is losing its grip on the electorate.

Labour had their hopes dashed this cycle, and many have said the growing disconnect between the voters and the intelligentsia of the party are prompting the public to lash out by voting Reform.

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