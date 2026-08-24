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Christian worshippers pray at the Celestial Church of Christ international headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria on July 12, 2026.
Christian worshippers pray at the Celestial Church of Christ international headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria on July 12, 2026. (Olympia de Maismont - AFP / Getty Images)

Nigeria May Lose Major US Aid Package Over Christian Persecution

 By Michael Austin  August 24, 2026 at 4:00am
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The Nigerian government may lose access to a major American aid package as it fails to deal with Christian persecution at the hands of Fulani Muslims and Islamic militant groups.

Christian Today noted in an Aug. 10 report that the African nation needs to show progress with protecting its Christian population.

The United States and Nigeria signed a memorandum of understanding in December that says as Nigeria increases its domestic health spending by $3 billion over the next five years, the U.S. will contribute $2.1 billion toward HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, maternal and child health, and polio programs.

But the memorandum also makes clear that the deal was “negotiated in connection with reforms the Nigerian government has made to prioritize protecting Christian populations from violence.”

“As with all foreign assistance, the President and Secretary of State retain the right to pause or terminate any programme which do not align with the national interest, and the Trump administration expects Nigeria to continue to make progress ensuring that it combats extremist religious violence against vulnerable Christian populations,” the deal adds.

Christian Today said that with the U.S. House approving legislation last month calling on the Nigerian government to increase protections for Christians in the central part of the country — and with a new $1.4 billion aid installment centered on faith-based health providers — the funding could be under threat.

Whether any of the aid reaches Nigeria may depend on whether the U.S. State Department is satisfied with the nation’s efforts to protect Christians.

The violence against Christians at the hands of Muslims has continued at an astonishing level, making Nigeria a global hotspot for Christian persecution.

Nigeria is currently ranked 7th on Open Doors’ World Watch List for Christian persecution.

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The ministry calls Nigeria “the most violent place in the world for followers of Jesus,” noting that Nigeria has held that distinctive for years.

Beyond violence from Islamic groups like Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province, herdsmen who come from the Fulani people group routinely attack Christian villages.

The government’s security services often arrive hours after the attacks are completed — resulting in the murder of Christian men, women, and children, and the destruction of their homes and property.

“Persecution is most acute in the northern part of Nigeria, where Islamic militants operate with impunity. The situation is highly unstable but also hidden from view for many,” Open Doors explains.

“Christians – especially converts from Islam – living in states governed by Islamic law are also at great risk. Anyone suspected of blasphemy or insulting the Prophet Muhammad can be violently opposed and even killed in vigilante mob attacks.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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