Nigeria May Lose Major US Aid Package Over Christian Persecution

The Nigerian government may lose access to a major American aid package as it fails to deal with Christian persecution at the hands of Fulani Muslims and Islamic militant groups.

Christian Today noted in an Aug. 10 report that the African nation needs to show progress with protecting its Christian population.

The United States and Nigeria signed a memorandum of understanding in December that says as Nigeria increases its domestic health spending by $3 billion over the next five years, the U.S. will contribute $2.1 billion toward HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, maternal and child health, and polio programs.

But the memorandum also makes clear that the deal was “negotiated in connection with reforms the Nigerian government has made to prioritize protecting Christian populations from violence.”

“As with all foreign assistance, the President and Secretary of State retain the right to pause or terminate any programme which do not align with the national interest, and the Trump administration expects Nigeria to continue to make progress ensuring that it combats extremist religious violence against vulnerable Christian populations,” the deal adds.

Christian genocide is happening in Nigeria and hardly anyone is talking about it! The Christians in the west must pray for our persecuted brothers and sisters in Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/svzK1OrZxt — Alex Stone (@Realalexstone) July 28, 2026

Christian Today said that with the U.S. House approving legislation last month calling on the Nigerian government to increase protections for Christians in the central part of the country — and with a new $1.4 billion aid installment centered on faith-based health providers — the funding could be under threat.

Whether any of the aid reaches Nigeria may depend on whether the U.S. State Department is satisfied with the nation’s efforts to protect Christians.

The violence against Christians at the hands of Muslims has continued at an astonishing level, making Nigeria a global hotspot for Christian persecution.

Nigeria is currently ranked 7th on Open Doors’ World Watch List for Christian persecution.

🚨HEARTBREAKING: 30 Christians were slaughtered in Naridon Village, Kaduna, Nigeria. 🇳🇬 The mainstream media will not say a word about it. The persecution of Christians around the world is a genocide and the world is silent. Stop Christian Genocide in Nigeria ✝️ pic.twitter.com/4vMJH6W8QI — Khan Fatima (@Khan_Fatimaa1) August 9, 2026

The ministry calls Nigeria “the most violent place in the world for followers of Jesus,” noting that Nigeria has held that distinctive for years.

Beyond violence from Islamic groups like Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province, herdsmen who come from the Fulani people group routinely attack Christian villages.

The government’s security services often arrive hours after the attacks are completed — resulting in the murder of Christian men, women, and children, and the destruction of their homes and property.

“Persecution is most acute in the northern part of Nigeria, where Islamic militants operate with impunity. The situation is highly unstable but also hidden from view for many,” Open Doors explains.

“Christians – especially converts from Islam – living in states governed by Islamic law are also at great risk. Anyone suspected of blasphemy or insulting the Prophet Muhammad can be violently opposed and even killed in vigilante mob attacks.”

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