Parler Share
News

Nigerian Brothers Reveal Real Reason They Helped 'Super Villain' Jussie Smollett - 'It Was Off'

 By Richard Moorhead  March 14, 2023 at 2:19pm
Parler Share

The two brothers who testified they were hired by Jussie Smollett to orchestrate a publicity-seeking hate hoax said they are coming clean.

Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo explained their role in a January 2019 hate-crime hoax, speaking out in the new Fox Nation docu-series “Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax.”

The brothers said they were paid $3,500 to carry out the hoax, in which they played the role of masked Donald Trump supporters who were supposed to attack Smollett in the dead of night on a Chicago street.

The Nigerian-born brothers described an operation that was meticulously planned in a walkthrough of their actions — at the scene of the hoax.

Trending:
'National Disgrace': Jimmy Kimmel Blasted for How He Treated Nobel Peace Prize Winner at Oscars

The brothers said they were surprised that Smollett continued to lie about the hoax after it unraveled.

“Insane. That’s when I really saw a different side of Jussie,” one brother said of Smollett’s deception, according to the Daily Mail.

“Like, dude, really? This is when I knew that this dude was like a super villain.”

Should Smollett serve a longer prison sentence?

The brothers said they soon realized that police were eyeing the supposed hate crime attack as a potential hoax.

“They’re releasing all these little bits of evidence, but they knew it was off. They just waiting for us to come back.”

Abimbola said Smollett used his professional leverage to recruit the brothers for the hoax — stating that the aspiring actors felt indebted to him.

“He was a friend, he’s helped me out a lot, he’s gotten me roles on Empire, he buys stuff when we go out, which is drinks and whatnot – so I felt indebted to him.”

The brothers had become accustomed to performing favors for Smollett — including obtaining marijuana for him.

Related:
National Police Group Responds to Lightfoot's Defeat: 'The Windy City Finally Blew Her Out of Town!'

“Those were the type of favors he asked me for, but we weren’t thinking ‘let’s see what we can get from him.’ Because I’m not that type of person.”

Smollett has continued to assert his innocence of the hoax, after being convicted of five counts of disorderly conduct in connection with the plot.

The disgraced actor has succeeded in delaying his 150-day jail term as his conviction is appealed.

“This guy is a super liar,” Abimbola said of the hate hoaxter in the docu-series.

The Osundairo brothers have not been charged after cooperating with authorities.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Nikki Haley Joins Forces with Trump Against DeSantis - 2024 GOP Primary Shaping Up to Be Electric
Watch: 'Captain America' Crushes 3-Run Bomb in Mercy Rule-Invoking Victory Over Canada
Nigerian Brothers Reveal Real Reason They Helped 'Super Villain' Jussie Smollett - 'It Was Off'
Pro Bowl QB Derek Carr Puts God First After Signing $150 Million Contract: 'My Faith Is Number 1, That Will Never Change'
McConnell Released from Hospital, Headed to Rehab - Injuries Worse Than Initially Thought
See more...

Conversation