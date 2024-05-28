With Nigerian women recently exposed to the example of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, the African nation’s first lady said stars’ skin-baring ways should not be emulated.

Oluremi Tinubu, a Nigerian senator and the wife of President Bola Tinubu, spoke out just two weeks after Meghan and Prince Harry visited Nigeria, with Meghan’s choices having been criticized that she “bared too much skin” and should have dressed with “more modesty” in a majority-Muslim nation, according to the New York Post.

“The message is we have to salvage our children,” Tinubu said Saturday.

“You know, we see the way they dress. They keep forgetting that Nigeria, we are beautiful. … We see what is going on, you know? We are not having the Met Gala. And everyone, the nakedness, is just everywhere, and the men are well-clothed,” she said.

“So we have to do something. Tell them the way it is. We don’t accept nakedness in our culture. That is not beautiful. It’s not beautiful at all,” the first lady said.







Tinubu said Nigerian ways are just fine for Nigerian women and girls.

“They are beautiful girls. But they should be confident in who they are. They don’t want to be — even they are mimicking and trying to emulate film stars from America,” she said.

Do you agree with Tinubu? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 94% (2216 Votes) No: 6% (137 Votes)

The first lady then referenced Meghan’s visit.

“Why did Meghan come here looking for Africa? That is something we have to take home with [us]. We know who we are and don’t lose who you are,” Tinubu said.

“WE KNOW WHO WE ARE, DO NOT LET US LOSE WHO WE ARE” As First Lady of Nigeria, I am deeply concerned about our children losing their identity if we do not take immediate action. At an event celebrating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s first year in office, I emphasized the… pic.twitter.com/XUo9g9asSI — Sen Oluremi Tinubu, CON (@SenRemiTinubu) May 25, 2024

She said women need to become unifying forces.

“When mothers stand with you, the house is in order,” Tinubu said, according to the Post.

“Looking ahead, we must endeavor to become the unifying force in our homes and our communities, to bring about greater prosperity for our nation,” the first lady said.

We held our latest #InvictusAdventures, as we funded a Sports Recovery Week for members of the WIS Nigerian service community. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Nigeria on behalf of the Invictus Games Foundation, showcasing the power of resilience and unity. #IAMHere — Invictus Games Foundation 💛🖤 (@WeAreInvictus) May 13, 2024

Meghan and Harry arrived in Nigeria on May 10 on a trip to promote to “champion mental health for young people affected by conflicts and to promote the Invictus Games,” according to The Associated Press.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.