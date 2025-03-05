On a Night Full of Embarrassing Moments for Democrats, Jasmine Crockett's Rap Video Was Hard to Top

If Democrats are trying to win back the country’s confidence, Americans would never know it from their performance Tuesday night.

From the eviction of Georgia Democratic Rep. Al Green for belligerence early in President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress to the underwhelming response delivered by Michigan Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin, the party was an embarrassment to politics on the kind of night when the American public was paying attention.

But Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a bigoted imbecile by even permissive progressive standards, still managed to stand out.

In a social media post published before Trump’s address, as the rap-centric website AllHipHop reported, the former criminal defense lawyer channeled rap star Kendrick Lamar — with a video of her lip-syncing Lamar’s “Not Like Us.”

A political opponent with the most malicious AI program in China would have trouble making her look worse. It’s literally hard to believe that a United States representative would think this was a good idea.

Well…the State of the DisUnion will begin shortly. I’m gonna be in attendance. DO NOT WATCH! pic.twitter.com/R4KEolh7E3 — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) March 5, 2025

“Well…the State of the DisUnion will begin shortly. I’m gonna be in attendance. DO NOT WATCH!” Crockett wrote on the post, which was published to her official account on the social media platform X.

First of all, regardless of Crockett’s jibe, Trump’s speech Tuesday was not a “State of the Union” address. Presidents who’ve just been sworn in don’t give “State of the Union” speeches. Those come only after the first year in office.

Will Jasmine Crockett be re-elected in 2026? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 8% (6 Votes) No: 92% (74 Votes)

Second, Crockett’s line about being in “attendance” was disingenuous.

As KDFW-TV reported, Crockett was one of several Democrats who walked out of Trump’s speech while it was in progress.

It’s a good bet that bit of political theater was planned well in advance, so her “gonna be in attendance” was gonna be a short stay — and she probably knew it.

But most important was Crockett’s “DO NOT WATCH!” advice to social media users. Crockett and the rest of the Democratic Party would be lucky if Americans took her advice when it came to the video she produced, rather than the 47th president’s speech.

Whatever Kendrick Lamar’s merits as an artist, it’s safe to say he’s not exactly a household name in the American electorate. In fact, it’s a good bet the vast majority of Americans who watched the Super Bowl last month could not identify Lamar as the artist for the halftime show (much less have understood a word he was saying).

So the appeal of a politician lip-syncing Lamar’s songs is likely to be limited.

Unfortunately for Crockett and the Democratic Party, the video had 4.4 million views by late Wednesday afternoon.

Fortunately for the cause of sanity and the future of the Republic, the overwhelming response was scathing, an avalanche of cutting remarks, sometimes disbelieving, but for the most part utterly contemptuous.

Here’s a fair sample:

Ghetto cringe. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 5, 2025

This is why @TheDemocrats lost:

The Presidency

The U.S. House

The U.S. Senate

The Supreme Court America rejected y’all loud, ghetto, angry, brawlin’, victim-minded, inferiority-complex, criminal-coddling, anti-American hood rats. And @TheDemocrats will continue losing with… — Errol Webber (@ErrolWebber) March 5, 2025

Girl you are such an embarrassment to Black women! — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) March 5, 2025

Possibly the saddest response wasn’t contemptuous, but it was all the more scathing for its blunt civility:

This is an awful look for a representative of the government. Where is your professionalism? You are not on the street. Please start acting right. Smh — Christy Lynn (@mexigreekmom74) March 5, 2025

“This is an awful look for a representative of the government. Where is your professionalism?” the user wrote. “You are not on the street. Please start acting right.”

What’s even more amazing is that this isn’t the first time Crockett has invoked Lamar as a political muse, according to AllHipHop.

Here’s another one of her posts — this one not published on her official representative account on X — that followed one of her better-known blowups with Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene.

This time she shared the “credit” with Florida Democrat Jared Moskowitz, who isn’t shy about staging his own political embarrassments.

J&J (Jared & Jazz) dropping diss tracks like we Kendrick Lamar… MTG Truly wanted the smoke tonight. https://t.co/Vc37u7DdFs — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) May 17, 2024

All of this might play well in Crockett’s 30th Congressional District, which covers most of Dallas. And 30th district voters are free to embarrass themselves by electing morons like this — that kind of freedom is part of what makes America great.

But any leftist who thinks the Democratic Party is going to win back the country by replaying scenes from the “resistance” of Trump’s first term (à la Nancy Pelosi’s speech-ripping tantrum) or having female representatives and their staffs act more like wannabe pole dancers than politicians, has basically surrendered the party’s political future.

That’s great news for Trump, for Trump supporters, and for the country as a whole.

But for Democrats, it spells doom. Maybe Kendrick Lamar can rap a song about it. And Jasmine Crockett can steal it.

She needs a new line of work.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.