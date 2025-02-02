Share
News
Lifestyle & Human Interest

Nightmare Creatures: Doctor Astonished After Patient's X-Ray Shows Body Infested With 'Innumerable' Larvae

 By Ole Braatelien  February 2, 2025 at 4:30am
Share

A doctor shared the disturbing X-ray image of a patient who unknowingly had a nightmarish parasite living inside of him.

The anonymous patient had visited the doctor for an unrelated hip injury after a fall, said Dr. Sam Ghali, who shared the video image on social media.

“This is one of the most insane x-rays I’ve ever seen,” Ghali said in the nearly 3-minute clip.

The photo revealed countless “rice grain” larval cysts that had lodged inside the patient’s soft tissue throughout his leg and abdominal muscles.

Ghali posted the video image to his X page on Jan. 16.

‘They’re everywhere and they’re innumerable; you can’t even begin to count them all,” Ghali said about the cystic growths.

“So what the hell are they?” Ghali said. “This is a condition known as cysticercosis. Essentially, these are larval cysts of Taenia solium, also known as ‘the pork tapeworm.'”

Will RFK Jr. be able to truly make America healthy again?

Humans become infected by consuming undercooked meat — namely cow or pig, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Once inside a human, the parasitic eggs hatch, invade the intestinal wall, and develop into cystic growths.

Pork tapeworms may produce 50,000 eggs in one batch.

The cysticercus — young tapeworms — then develop over 2 months into adult tapeworms, which can survive for years, according to the CDC.

Ghali said the cysts themselves don’t pose a health threat.

Related:
Medical Nightmare: Cancer Patient Literally Catches on Fire in Middle of Surgery and Is Awake for It All

“The problem is, when these travel to the brain and lodge there, that can cause very serious issues,” he said. “That is known as neurocysticercosis.”

Neurocysticercosis can lead to conditions such as headaches, confusion, seizures and even death, Ghali added.

In some cases, the cystericus can even form in the eyes, according to a study published in the National Library of Medicine.

There are fewer than 1,000 new Taenia solium cases in the United States each year, according to Healthline.

Nevertheless, Ghali issued a stark warning to viewers.

“The moral of the story is, always do your best to keep clean, wash your hands, and never, ever, under any circumstances, eat raw or undercooked pork,” Ghali said. “Please, tell all your friends about this.”  

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien has written for The Western Journal since 2022. He earned his bachelor's from ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




Boston Girl, 11, Reports Sex Assault in State Shelter, So Officials Move Man to Different Shelter
Outrage After What Chinese Zookeepers Did to New Tiger Exhibit Comes to Light
Astronomers Move Fast After Finding Nearby Asteroid, Then Realize It's a Red Sports Car
Nightmare Creatures: Doctor Astonished After Patient's X-Ray Shows Body Infested With 'Innumerable' Larvae
Watch: Jennifer Aniston Has Opened Up on Barack Obama Cheating Rumor
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation