Nightmare Creatures: Doctor Astonished After Patient's X-Ray Shows Body Infested With 'Innumerable' Larvae

A doctor shared the disturbing X-ray image of a patient who unknowingly had a nightmarish parasite living inside of him.

The anonymous patient had visited the doctor for an unrelated hip injury after a fall, said Dr. Sam Ghali, who shared the video image on social media.

“This is one of the most insane x-rays I’ve ever seen,” Ghali said in the nearly 3-minute clip.

The photo revealed countless “rice grain” larval cysts that had lodged inside the patient’s soft tissue throughout his leg and abdominal muscles.

Ghali posted the video image to his X page on Jan. 16.

‘They’re everywhere and they’re innumerable; you can’t even begin to count them all,” Ghali said about the cystic growths.

Here’s a video I made breaking down one of the most insane X-Rays I’ve ever seen#FOAMed pic.twitter.com/wp8xtGFTV5 — Sam Ghali, M.D. (@EM_RESUS) January 16, 2025

“So what the hell are they?” Ghali said. “This is a condition known as cysticercosis. Essentially, these are larval cysts of Taenia solium, also known as ‘the pork tapeworm.'”

Humans become infected by consuming undercooked meat — namely cow or pig, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Once inside a human, the parasitic eggs hatch, invade the intestinal wall, and develop into cystic growths.

Pork tapeworms may produce 50,000 eggs in one batch.

The cysticercus — young tapeworms — then develop over 2 months into adult tapeworms, which can survive for years, according to the CDC.

Ghali said the cysts themselves don’t pose a health threat.

“The problem is, when these travel to the brain and lodge there, that can cause very serious issues,” he said. “That is known as neurocysticercosis.”

Neurocysticercosis can lead to conditions such as headaches, confusion, seizures and even death, Ghali added.

In some cases, the cystericus can even form in the eyes, according to a study published in the National Library of Medicine.

If you don’t know what this is stop what you’re doing and WATCH this video! — Sam Ghali, M.D. (@EM_RESUS) January 16, 2025

There are fewer than 1,000 new Taenia solium cases in the United States each year, according to Healthline.

Nevertheless, Ghali issued a stark warning to viewers.

“The moral of the story is, always do your best to keep clean, wash your hands, and never, ever, under any circumstances, eat raw or undercooked pork,” Ghali said. “Please, tell all your friends about this.”

