Nightmare: Facebook Gave Users the Option to Search for Child Pornography

Facebook has apologized for its search auto-fill function suggesting sexual acts, including with minors.

The Hill reported that Facebook users began posting images on social media of the search suggestions popping up when they typed “videos of” last week.

There were multiple references to sexual acts involving minors.

Facebook released a statement apologizing for the issue.

“As soon as we became aware of these offensive predictions we removed them. Facebook search predictions are representative of what people may be searching for on Facebook and are not necessarily reflective of actual content on the platform,” the company said in a statement to The U.K. Guardian.

“We do not allow sexually explicit imagery, and we are committed to keeping such content off of our site,” Facebook added.

Earlier this month, Facebook admitted to making another “mistake” when it sent a survey out questioning whether pedophiles requesting pictures on Facebook should be permitted.

“There are a wide range of topics and behaviors that appear on Facebook,” read one question, The Hill reported. “In thinking about an ideal world where you could set Facebook’s policies, how would you handle the following: a private message in which an adult man asks a 14-year-old girl for sexual pictures.”

Users were given answers to choose from ranging from the content should not be allowed to it “should be allowed on Facebook, and I would not mind seeing it.”

A follow-up question again involving an adult men soliciting a 14-year-old girl for explicit pictures gave the option for letting “Facebook users decide the rules by voting.”

Company vice president Guy Rosen tweeted, “We run surveys to understand how the community thinks about how we set policies. But this kind of activity is and will always be completely unacceptable on FB.”

“We regularly work with authorities if identified,” he added. “It shouldn’t have been part of this survey. That was a mistake.”

We run surveys to understand how the community thinks about how we set policies. But this kind of activity is and will always be completely unacceptable on FB. We regularly work with authorities if identified. It shouldn't have been part of this survey. That was a mistake. — Guy Rosen (@guyro) March 4, 2018

Yet another controversy rocked Facebook on Friday, when it was reported that data for 50 million users was revealed during the 2016 presidential race.

Bloomberg reported that Facebook stock fell 8.1 percent to $170.06 in trading in Monday, which represented its largest single day drop since 2015.

