Nike Closing All US Stores To Combat Coronavirus Spread

Nike is closing all of its retail stores in the U.S. and several other countries in response to the coronavirus, according to a statement on the company’s website.

“The well-being of our teammates and consumers is our top priority so we have decided to close our stores in multiple countries around the world including in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19),” Nike’s statement said.

“These closures will go into effect from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. Customers can continue to shop on Nike.com and on our Nike apps.”

“We are taking additional steps in other Nike-managed facilities, including the option to work from home, staggered work schedules, social distancing and additional safety and cleaning steps to help protect and support our teammates,” the statement said.

The statement noted that “Nike-owned stores in South Korea, Japan, most of China” — all nations hit hard earlier this year by the virus “are currently open and will continue their normal operations.”

Nike has 384 retail stores in the U.S., and workers will be paid in full while stores are shuttered, according to CNBC.

Retailers also shutting their doors to limit the spread of coronavirus include Patagonia, Apple, Warby Parker, Urban Outfitters, Glossier and Allbirds. Others are limiting hours. In Italy and France, stores considered non-essential have been ordered closed.

At a coronavirus task force briefing Sunday, President Donald Trump addressed concerns that panic buying had led to empty grocery store shelves.

“You don’t have to buy so much,” Trump said, according to a White House media pool report. “Relax. We’re doing great. It all will pass”

Trump said he spoke to grocery chain executives Sunday afternoon and said “the stores are stocking up on a level that’s beyond Christmas time.” He said stores will remain open.

According to a White House media pool report, White House spokesman Judd Deere noted that participants on the call included Whole Foods Market, Campbell Soup Company, Target, C & S Wholesale Grocers, Consumer Brands Association, National Grocers Association, Winco Food, General Mills, Inc., Aldi USA, Sysco, Southeastern Grocers, Costco, Publix Super Markets, Tyson Food, Cargill, Inc., The Kroger Co., Walmart, The Kraft Heinz Company, Pepsi, Albertson’s, Food Industry Association, United Natural Foods, Inc., Dollar General Corporation and Wegmans.

“Today, President Donald J. Trump held a telephone call with more than two dozen grocery store and supply chain executives from across the country. The President thanked them for the work they have already done to meet the needs of the public and for their continued commitment to the communities they serve. All of the executives are working hand-in-hand with the Federal Government, as well as State and local leaders, to ensure food and essentials are constantly available,” Deere said in a statement.

“The President reminded the participants that this is an all-of-America approach and each of their stores and the stores they support can help Americans feel calm and safe when shelves are stocked with the items they need. Supply chains in the United States are strong, and it is unnecessary for the American public to hoard daily essentials. The President thanked the executives for their close partnership and pledged to stay in close communication,” Deere said.

On Saturday, Trump said he was not opposed to closings to blunt the spread of the virus, according to a White House media pool report.

“I think it’s fine if they do it. I think it’s — frankly, it’s good if they do it. I think what Apple did is fine. And — want to keep people away for a little while. Just keep them away,” Trump said. “And, you know, when it gets better — well, people are going and buying things, and I understand that.”

