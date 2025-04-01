Nike Runs Spectacularly Pro-Life Commercial, Then Everyone Realizes Depressing Truth - Video

Practically everyone in the civilized world has heard of apparel titan Nike before.

Yes, it’s that far-left, anti-woman, theologically-challenged, human rights-ignoring shoe company.

Believe it or not, turns out that Nike can actually do something deeply decent and morally impressive — there’s just one agonizing catch.

First, the good news.

Below, you can view a video that’s recently gone viral, thanks to pro-life activist Anna Lulis, and yes, it’s really from Nike:

Wow. Nike released a pro-life ad highlighting the rise of NFL stars LaDainian Tomlinson and Troy Polamalu, beginning with an ultrasound to prove life begins in the womb. This is one of the best commercials I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/VMpX3M9SXG — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) March 28, 2025

Described as “one of the best commercials I’ve ever seen” by Lulis, the minute-long video shows the respective rises of NFL superstars LaDainian Tomlinson and Troy Polamalu.

The touching video, however, starts at a key point: A sonogram showing life beginning in the womb.

It’s the sort of pro-life sentiment that the modern Nike would never broach, and therein lies the bad news.

Yes, the reason the ad focuses on two stars of the aughts in Tomlinson, a standout running back for the then-San Diego Chargers, and Polamalu, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers, is because that’s when the commercial came out.

The video has been around since at least 2008 (Polamalu’s own website dates the video as coming from that year), a sobering fact for those who may have thought Nike had turned over a new leaf in this new post-woke world.

No, Nike is very much the same company it’s ever been, which is an even bigger shame when you see the sort of inspiring stuff the athletic apparel conglomerate is capable of.

In one sense, 17 years feels like a few lifetimes ago (thanks, COVID), but in another sense, it barely feels like a minute’s gone by. How in the world has Nike — and large swathes of society, for that matter — fallen so swiftly in such a short time?

While a bit of an oversimplification, it’s not a stretch to suggest that this fall primarily happened — or at least was set in motion — during the eight years of Barack Obama’s presidency.

For those old enough to remember even just the ’90s, culture was in a shockingly decent place. Yes, there were notable exceptions (the Los Angeles race riots, for one), but there wasn’t this constant whining about every single perceived cultural grievance like there is in 2025. It was even stable through most of the early aughts, though some of that was shaken post-9/11.

Once Obama took office in 2008, however, these issues exacerbated exponentially. Everything became about race, gender, or some other horrific leftist ideal that needed to be “accepted” by the masses, lest they be branded bigots.

And that’s a darn shame.

Because, as Nike’s newfound old-time virality shows, even corporate husks were capable of cultural greatness once upon a time in a different societal climate.

Can we ever get back there? It certainly won’t be easy, but this glimmer from the past provides the faintest spark of hope for the future.

