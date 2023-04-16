Parler Share
Commentary
The "Swoosh" logo is seen on a Nike factory store on Dec. 12, 2009, in Orlando, Florida.
Commentary
The "Swoosh" logo is seen on a Nike factory store on Dec. 12, 2009, in Orlando, Florida. (Getty Images)

Nike Does Something Even Worse Than Bud Light with Latest Move - And Kids Are Involved

 By Warner Todd Huston  April 16, 2023 at 2:20pm
Parler Share

Everyone is still buzzing about Bud Light hiring a transgender activist for an ad campaign, but what Nike has done is far worse because it involves pushing the LGBT agenda on children.

As people focus on Bud Light’s partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, recently, a gay group in Memphis, Tennessee, posted a notice about its annual “Queer Youth Field Day,” which is aimed at bringing out young people ages 13 to 25 to play sports. And according to OUTMemphis, the event is being sponsored by Nike.

The radical activist group’s Instagram ad says, “Queer Youth Field Day is BACK and BIGGER than ever! Join us on April 22nd from 12-4 PM for a FREE day of fun in the sun! We’ll have bouncy houses, obstacle courses, face painting, tie-dye, and more! Our DJ will be spinning some summer-time hits, and there will be plenty of water and snacks on hand to keep you fueled the whole afternoon!⁠”

At the bottom of the graphic for the event is written “sponsored by” above Nike’s “Pride” logo, the Daily Caller noted.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OUTMemphis (@outmemphis)

Trending:
Young Boy Allegedly Chased and Stabbed by Random Man After Saying 3 Letters

OUTMemphis places the date of the event on Saturday, April 22 on its Facebook event notice.

While it is absurd enough that Bud Light partnered with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney to flog its beer during its March Madness campaign, Nike was not to be left behind, either.

The sportswear giant quickly signed with Mulvaney to sell its sports bras and leggings — despite the fact that Mulvaney has no breasts for the bra to support.

Can America be saved?

Nike wasn’t spared the opprobrium, of course. As soon as the company signed on with Mulvaney, former college swimming champion Riley Gaines blasted the company for making “a sad mockery” of women.

“Nike joins the growing list of companies who find it acceptable [to] disrespect women by making a sad mockery of what being a woman entails,” the former University of Kentucky swimmer said.

In a tweet, Gaines blasted the whole idea of “transgender women.”

“‘Progressive’ indicates positively moving in the forward direction,” she tweeted on April 6.

“The erasure we’re seeing of women in the guise of progress is actually the contrary. Allowing anyone to claim they are a woman takes us back at least 50 years in time,” she added.

Related:
Oldest Brewery in America Shows Bud Light What It Means to Actually Understand Its Customer Base

Others showed their disgust in different ways. One woman took to her TikTok account and urged women to join her “burn bra challenge” and burn their Nike sports tops in protest for hiring Mulvaney to flounce around in their product.

“Nike, I am done with you. I will never, ever buy another Nike product as long as I live. And there are millions and millions and millions of women just like me,” the woman said on her video.

“We are the queens,” she added. “Your consumers hit you where it hurts, and that’s right in your pocket. … I challenge every real woman that is sick of this nonsense. It’s a great night to burn my Nike bras.”

All this is bad enough, of course. But at least it is all aimed at and conducted among adults. What Nike is doing with the Memphis Pride event is arguably far, far worse because it is all LGBT propaganda aimed specifically at minors and young people. Propaganda meant to normalize the radical, anti-American, left-wing agenda.

Nike should be both ashamed and exposed for its actions.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.




Nike Does Something Even Worse Than Bud Light with Latest Move - And Kids Are Involved
People Have Figured Out Where Anheuser-Busch CEO Used to Work, And They Think It Explains A Lot
Deal Brokered on International Stage: Chinese EV Company Taking Over Old Ford Factory
Ex-'SNL' Star Speaks Out Against LGBT Parade at City Council Meeting, Cites Bible as Reasoning
Biden Proposes Rule Change to Allow Non-Citizens to Receive Entitlement Benefits
See more...

Conversation