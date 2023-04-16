Nike Does Something Even Worse Than Bud Light with Latest Move - And Kids Are Involved

Everyone is still buzzing about Bud Light hiring a transgender activist for an ad campaign, but what Nike has done is far worse because it involves pushing the LGBT agenda on children.

As people focus on Bud Light’s partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, recently, a gay group in Memphis, Tennessee, posted a notice about its annual “Queer Youth Field Day,” which is aimed at bringing out young people ages 13 to 25 to play sports. And according to OUTMemphis, the event is being sponsored by Nike.

The radical activist group’s Instagram ad says, “Queer Youth Field Day is BACK and BIGGER than ever! Join us on April 22nd from 12-4 PM for a FREE day of fun in the sun! We’ll have bouncy houses, obstacle courses, face painting, tie-dye, and more! Our DJ will be spinning some summer-time hits, and there will be plenty of water and snacks on hand to keep you fueled the whole afternoon!⁠”

At the bottom of the graphic for the event is written “sponsored by” above Nike’s “Pride” logo, the Daily Caller noted.

OUTMemphis places the date of the event on Saturday, April 22 on its Facebook event notice.

While it is absurd enough that Bud Light partnered with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney to flog its beer during its March Madness campaign, Nike was not to be left behind, either.

The sportswear giant quickly signed with Mulvaney to sell its sports bras and leggings — despite the fact that Mulvaney has no breasts for the bra to support.

Nike wasn’t spared the opprobrium, of course. As soon as the company signed on with Mulvaney, former college swimming champion Riley Gaines blasted the company for making “a sad mockery” of women.

“Nike joins the growing list of companies who find it acceptable [to] disrespect women by making a sad mockery of what being a woman entails,” the former University of Kentucky swimmer said.

In a tweet, Gaines blasted the whole idea of “transgender women.”

“‘Progressive’ indicates positively moving in the forward direction,” she tweeted on April 6.

“The erasure we’re seeing of women in the guise of progress is actually the contrary. Allowing anyone to claim they are a woman takes us back at least 50 years in time,” she added.

“Progressive” indicates positively moving in the forward direction. The erasure we’re seeing of women in the guise of progress is actually the contrary. Allowing anyone to claim they are a woman takes us back at least 50 years in time. — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 6, 2023

Others showed their disgust in different ways. One woman took to her TikTok account and urged women to join her “burn bra challenge” and burn their Nike sports tops in protest for hiring Mulvaney to flounce around in their product.

“Nike, I am done with you. I will never, ever buy another Nike product as long as I live. And there are millions and millions and millions of women just like me,” the woman said on her video.

“We are the queens,” she added. “Your consumers hit you where it hurts, and that’s right in your pocket. … I challenge every real woman that is sick of this nonsense. It’s a great night to burn my Nike bras.”

All this is bad enough, of course. But at least it is all aimed at and conducted among adults. What Nike is doing with the Memphis Pride event is arguably far, far worse because it is all LGBT propaganda aimed specifically at minors and young people. Propaganda meant to normalize the radical, anti-American, left-wing agenda.

Nike should be both ashamed and exposed for its actions.

